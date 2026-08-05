CCTV footage captures the moment a passenger train smashed through a straw-laden trailer in northern Poland. The intoxicated driver endangered 500 lives, authorities said.

A passenger train in Poland crashed into a tractor loaded with bales of straw after an intoxicated driver left the vehicle stranded on railway tracks, authorities said. The incident occurred in Czarlin, northern Poland, and was captured on CCTV footage.

The footage shows the train plowing straight through the trailer, scattering straw and debris across the railway crossing. Despite the severity of the impact, no injuries were reported among the approximately 500 passengers or crew members on board.

Polish railway authorities confirmed that the tractor driver was intoxicated when he stopped his trailer in the middle of the railway tracks. The barriers were already closing and warning lights were flashing at the time of the incident, officials said.

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No injuries reported despite train carrying approximately 500 passengers

The driver had driven onto the railway crossing and left the straw-laden trailer stranded on the tracks. The passenger train, which was carrying about 500 people, smashed through the trailer without derailing. The crash caused significant disruption to rail services in the region.

Footage of the incident was widely shared on YouTube, drawing attention to the dangerous situation that unfolded at the crossing. The video shows the train approaching at speed before striking the trailer and pushing it along the tracks.

Authorities confirmed that the tractor driver had endangered the lives of hundreds of passengers through his reckless actions. Police have taken the driver into custody, and investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the negligence involved.

Rail travel in the area faced major delays as emergency teams worked to clear the tracks and remove debris. Passengers from the affected train were transferred to alternative transportation while authorities restored services.

The incident has raised questions about safety measures at railway crossings, particularly in rural areas where such incidents are more likely to occur. Officials have assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted.

The tractor driver is expected to face charges related to endangering public safety and driving under the influence. His blood alcohol level has been recorded as part of the investigation, though the exact reading has not been disclosed.

This is not the first such incident in Poland, where railway crossings have been the site of several accidents in recent years. Authorities have been working to improve safety infrastructure and awareness, but incidents like this highlight the ongoing risks.

The miraculous absence of casualties has been noted by both officials and the public. Given the circumstances, many have expressed relief that the outcome was not far worse.

The railway crossing has since been reopened, and train services have resumed normal operations. The tractor trailer has been removed, and the debris cleared from the tracks.