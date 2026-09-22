A six-foot-tall humanoid robot has stepped into the fighting ring against a human in San Francisco, creating a spectacle that has sparked a buzz online.

A six-foot-tall humanoid robot has stepped into the fighting ring against a human in San Francisco, creating a spectacle that has sparked a buzz online. The showdown was organised by US-based robotics company REK as part of its work on a virtual reality combat game that allows humans to remotely control humanoid robots and compete against one another.

The footage shows influencer and content creator Frankie LaPenna entering a fighting cage to take on the remote-controlled humanoid machine.

Designed like a futuristic combat robot, the machine was seen moving around the ring and warming up before the fight got underway. Once the action began, LaPenna unleashed a series of punches, but the robot quickly responded with punches and powerful kicks of its own.

Some of the robot's kicks appeared to send LaPenna stumbling across the cage, showcasing the machine's ability to move rapidly and deliver surprisingly forceful strikes. The bizarre encounter gave viewers a glimpse of what robot-controlled combat could potentially look like in the future.

REK described the event as its first human-versus-humanoid robot fight and said additional footage from the showdown would be released.

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"We just made history with the first Human VS Terminator robot fight. Frankie LaPenna gave it his all," the video was captioned on X.

The footage quickly went viral on social media, with users debating whether remotely controlled humanoid robots could one day enter professional combat sports.

One user wrote, "I'm curious how an actual fighter would do against this. I feel a pro would do much better." Another said, "Robots and humans fighting will be a part of the UFC in the next 5 years. AI hysteria demands it."

In an earlier clip from an electronics store, a humanoid robot appeared to react after a customer pushed it. The machine moved towards the man and appeared to attempt a kick before employees intervened and switched it off.