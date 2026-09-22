India and Norway held the 12th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Environment in Oslo, reviewing cooperation on marine pollution, waste recycling, and ocean management under their shared Green Strategic Partnership.

India and Norway held the 12th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Environment in Oslo, reviewing ongoing collaboration spanning marine pollution, environmental research, plastic and chemical pollution, waste recycling, and ocean management. The deliberations between the two nations reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing environmental and climate collaboration under the Green Strategic Partnership, as outlined in a statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Norway.

12th Joint Working Group Meeting Details

Providing details on the proceedings, the Indian Embassy stated, "The 12th Meeting of the India-Norway Joint Working Group on Environment was held on 10th-11th September, 2026, in Oslo. The delegation from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India was headed by Secretary Shri Tanmay Kumar. The discussion focused on plastic pollution, circular economy, climate change, emissions, carbon markets and sustainable ocean management." https://x.com/IndiainNorway/status/2102276320520557006?s=20 The embassy further noted, "The meeting also reviewed ongoing India-Norway cooperation in marine pollution, environmental research, plastic and chemical pollution, waste recycling and ocean management. The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment to strengthening environmental and climate cooperation under the Green Strategic Partnership."

Deepening Bilateral Ties

Earlier in June, bilateral contacts continued as India and Norway held discussions concerning shifting global priorities and methods to deepen their multifaceted relationship. These interactions took place during a meeting between Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, and Aparna Ray, Joint Secretary for Policy Planning and Research at the Ministry of External Affairs. Reflecting on the engagement, the Norwegian Ambassador posted on X, stating, "Pleased to meet Aparna Ray Joint Secretary (Policy Planning and Research), MEA. We discussed evolving global priorities and ways to strengthen the multifaceted partnership between Norway and India. I look forward to continuing our close cooperation."

Green Strategic Partnership Milestone

Bilateral ties reached a major milestone in May when Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a two-day official visit to Norway to take part in the India-Nordic Summit, alongside holding high-level bilateral engagements. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi held a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart, Jonas Gahr Store, in Oslo, where the two leaders elevated bilateral ties to a Green Strategic Partnership while emphasising cooperation across innovation, research, education, healthcare, and skill development.

Highlighting the visit on X, Prime Minister Modi posted, "Held fruitful talks with PM Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo. One of the key highlights was the upgrading of our bilateral partnership to a Green Strategic Partnership, which will deepen synergy in clean energy, sustainable growth, the blue economy, green shipping and more. We also talked about boosting linkages in innovation, research, education, healthcare, skill development and more. It is gladdening to see Norway join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative."

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Store took part in the Business and Research Summit, where the Indian Prime Minister underscored India's economic reform path and encouraged Norwegian investments in clean energy ventures. During the course of the visit, Prime Minister Modi was awarded Norway's highest distinction, the 'Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.' (ANI)