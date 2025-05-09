Pakistan's inconsistent responses to India's Operation Sindoor exposed confusion and panic within its military and political leadership.

In a series of flip-flops that signal confusion within its establishment, Pakistan has issued multiple and contradictory statements in response to India’s successful execution of Operation Sindoor, a precision military strike targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation, launched by Indian armed forces as a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, targeted nine terror camps, dealt a heavy blow to Pakistan, and prompted a visibly disoriented narrative from Islamabad.

On May 8, Pakistan’s military spokesperson DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif attempted to downplay the success of Operation Sindoor by claiming, “We shot down all drones launched by India.”

Just hours later, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif contradicted that claim, admitting the sophistication of the Indian drone fleet used during the operation. “These drones came at an altitude of 35,000 feet. They definitely had some advanced technology—maybe something like stealth,” he said, effectively conceding that Pakistan’s defences may not have been effective.

The most dramatic U-turn came on May 9, when Asif presented a completely different justification, stating, “We didn't intercept Indian Drones because we didn't want to leak our locations.” This statement not only refuted his earlier admission of technological inferiority but also exposed the strategic vulnerabilities within Pakistan’s air defence doctrine.

India’s Response: Measured, Targeted, and Decisive

India, meanwhile, made clear that Operation Sindoor was a targeted and proportionate response. At a press briefing on Friday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also confirmed that “Pakistan violated Indian airspace to target our military installations on the intervening night of May 8 and 9,” to which India responded decisively.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh detailed how Pakistan had launched a massive but failed drone and missile strike, involving 300–400 drones across 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek, all of which were intercepted by Indian forces.

Use of Civil Airliners as Shields: A Risky Pakistani Gamble

She also exposed Pakistan’s dangerous strategy of keeping its civil airspace open during the attack: “Pakistan is using civil airliner as a shield, knowing fully well that its attack on India would elicit a swift air defence response,” she said. India, in contrast, shut down its own airspace to avoid collateral damage, highlighting the reckless nature of Pakistan’s tactics.

Turkish-Origin Drones and Intelligence Failures

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed further that Pakistan’s military, “on the night of May 7 and 8, violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border... also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control.” She confirmed that many of the drones used were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar UAVs, and the objective was likely to test Indian air defences and gather intelligence—an operation that clearly failed.

India’s counter-operation struck deep, neutralising several Pakistani military positions, including the destruction of an air defence radar in Lahore, and shooting down over 50 Pakistani drones.

Defence sources likened Pakistan’s attempted retaliation to “Hamas-style rocket attacks”—indiscriminate, low-cost, and high-volume strikes meant to overwhelm but lacking precision or strategy. The stark contrast in the execution and outcome of India’s measured, high-precision Operation Sindoor has left Pakistan struggling to build a coherent narrative.

From outright denial to technical excuses and strategic justifications, Pakistan’s shifting position reveals more than just diplomatic spin—it exposes Islamabad’s struggle to come to terms with the scale and success of India’s retaliatory strikes.