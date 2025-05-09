Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks on Indian territory after India's strikes against terror hideouts. The Indian armed forces countered the attacks, shooting down numerous drones and thwarting infiltration attempts.

As the tensions between India and Pakistan continue to grow, the Indian government on Friday (May 9) said Pakistan used Songar drones built by Turkish weapons developer Asisgard in attacks targeted at military installations in India. The press briefing was attended by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sophia Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

While addressing the media about the recent developments, Colonel Qureshi said, “On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border with the intention of targeting military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy caliber weapons along the Line of Control." She revealed that around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations and the Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means.

She further said, “The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones...”

Elaborating further, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, “Pakistan did not close its civil airspace despite it launching a failed unprovoked drone and missile attack on 7 May at 08:30 hours in the evening. Pakistan is using civil airliner as a shield, knowing fully well that its attack on India would elicit a swift air defence response.”

“This is not safe for the unsuspecting civil airliners including the international flights which were flying near IB between India and Pakistan. Indian Air force demonstrated considerable restraint in its response thus ensuring safety of international civil carriers.,” she added.

The services of the Kartarpur Corridor have been suspended amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan launched a barrage of artillery fire, drone, and missile attacks on multiple locations in Jammu, including a key airstrip, just a day after India conducted strikes against terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The drones may have been transmitting video to their base stations because they were equipped with cameras. Nearly all of the drones that may have damaged infrastructure were eliminated by the Indian air defense systems.