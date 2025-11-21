Gen-Z protestors in Nepal's Bara district have paused their demonstrations for three days after a verbal agreement with authorities to address their demands, following a clash with CPN-UML cadres. Three people have been arrested so far.

The Gen-Z protestors in Nepal's Bara district have agreed to pause protest plans for three days after verbal agreement with local authorities to address their demands. Two parties reached to agreement two days after the claimed attack on the Gen-Z youths by the CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist) cadres on Wednesday in Simara.

Protest Paused After Verbal Agreement

After hours long discussion between the security council and the Gen-Z representatives verbal agreement was reached on late Friday evening. "Today we decided that those who attacked on us will be held accountable by the authorities. Till today three people has been arrested and complaint has been filed against five who are to be arrested. We also have filed another complaint against two attackers. The authorities have promised that they will face the judicial consequences," Samrat Upadhyay, Bara District Coordinator of the Gen-Z group told ANI after completion of meeting.

"The protest for now has been paused. After all the accused are arrested and brought to justice then only the protest will come to end," Upadhyay added. The meeting which took place at the Armed Police Force, Nepal Technical Training School in the presence of Gen-Z leaders Sudhan Gurung, Purushottam Yadav and Shiva Yadav.

The Gen-Z supporters in Simara have halted demonstrations since 4.30 PM (Local Time) on Thursday. The group had presented a total of 6 demands to the authority led by the Bara Chief District Officer Dharmaendra Kumar Mishra. "The administration has promised to fulfill our demands within three days. We will see how they stand up to their promise and we will have a formal agreement with them about how they address our demands," Upadhyay said.

Arrests Made Following Complaint

Officials had called the group for talks on Thursday, but Gen-Z refused until those named in their complaint were arrested. Till Friday evening, the Police have arrested three individuals which includes two elected ward chairs from the CPN-UML- Dhan Bahadur Shrestha and Kaimuddin Ansari. Shrestha is the chair of ward 2, while Ansari of ward 6. Another accused, Arvind Sah, named as the main perpetrator and planner of the attack on Gen-Z group was arrested in Hetauda on Thursday night.

The Gen-Z group has filed complaint against remaining individuals named in the lodged complaint demanding authorities to arrest the remaining accused. "We will again come into the streets demanding punishment for those goons who has been named. The next movement will be a collective where the locals of Simara will be on street along with the support from the people all across Nepal," Upadhyay told ANI.

Political Tensions and Background of Clash

"Those who attacked us are the followers of Mahesh Basnet, the goon of the CPN-UML are the ones that I am referring to as goons," the Gen-Z leader added. The clash took place on Wednesday when Gen-Z youths had called for a peaceful demonstration demanding former Prime Minister and ministers on board then government be brought to justice for the atrocities committed during September uprising.

The UML cadres on Wednesday had attacked the Gen-Z youths as UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel and politburo member Mahesh Basnet, among others, were heading to Simara from Kathmandu for a youth mobilization event in Parwanipur. The complaint was lodged by Gen Z district coordinator Samrat Upadhyaya, who led the protest against UML leaders.

Simara, tense for two days, remained calm on Friday. There were no demonstrations, clashes or curfew orders, though security personnel were deployed. (ANI)