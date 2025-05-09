Every single one of Pakistan's missiles was intercepted or neutralised. None reached its intended target.

In the wake of Operation Sindoor which destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK, Pakistan attempted to escalate tensions by launching missile strikes at Indian military installations across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Every single one of those missiles was intercepted or neutralised. None reached its intended target.

India’s rapid, coordinated response showcased the strength of its air defence ecosystem, built over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and exposed the hollowness of Pakistani Air defence system.

The Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Grid, S-400 Triumph systems, Barak-8 missiles, Akash Surface-to-Air Missiles, and DRDO’s anti-drone technologies came together seamlessly to create an aerial shield that held firm.

India didn’t stop at defending. It retaliated with speed and precision.

Operation Sindoor saw the Indian Armed Forces strike deep into Pakistani territory, destroying an HQ-9 air defence unit in Lahore and damaging key radar infrastructure.

A Decade of Strategic Preparedness

This level of preparedness didn’t materialise overnight. Since 2014, the Modi government has systematically upgraded India’s air defence architecture. Key acquisitions and developments include:

The Rs 35,000 crore deal for five S-400 Triumph squadrons, signed in 2018, with three squadrons now operational along the Western and Northern Borders.

Deployment of Barak-8 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MR-SAM), $2.5 Billion deal signed in 2017 with Israel, now actively guarding frontline bases.

Indigenous Akash missile batteries and DRDO-developed counter-drone systems.

Man-Portable Counter Drone Systems (MPCDS) to jam and disable hostile UAVs installed in 2024.

The Rise of Indian Tech in Modern Warfare

• Operation Sindoor also marked the combat debut of loitering munitions — suicidal drones ordered in 2021 and manufactured in

India. These drones executed simultaneous, precision strikes across sectors, taking Pakistan’s defences by complete surprise.

Additionally, Israeli-origin Harop drones—now locally built—were deployed to target and destroy air defence assets in Karachi and Lahore. These platforms, combined with the strategic deployment of Rafale fighter jets equipped with SCALP and HAMMER missiles, demonstrated India’s capability to project power with surgical precision.

Airspace Secured, Reputation Reinforced

The Modi government’s approach to defence has not been about flashy one-offs—it has been about building a resilient, multi-layered

ecosystem.

India today operates a tech-driven airspace defence network capable of detecting, jamming, and eliminating threats before they breach.

Operation Sindoor sent a clear message: India is not just capable of defending its skies, it now controls them.

(From official source)