An IAF Tejas aircraft crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show, resulting in the death of pilot Wing Commander Namnash Syal. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Navy offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Condolences Pour In For Deceased Pilot

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed his condolences at the death of Wing Commander Namnash Syal. Singh extended his condolences to Syal's family. In a post on X, he said, "Deeply anguished at the loss of a brave and courageous IAF pilot during an aerial display in Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The nation stands firmly with the family in this tragic hour." https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/1991870621576556835?s=20

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Dubai said that the Embassy and Consulate teams are on the ground and extending all assistance regarding this case. In a post on X, the Embassy stated, "We deeply regret and condole the loss of life in the accident involving IAF Tejas aircraft at Dubai Air Show. Embassy and Consulate teams are on the ground and extending all assistance. We are in touch with UAE authorities in the matter." https://x.com/IndembAbuDhabi/status/1991862610338435229?s=20

The Indian Navy also condoled the death of the pilot in Dubai. In a post on X, the Navy said, "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS and all personnel of the Indian Navy express heartfelt condolences on the loss of life of the IAF Pilot in the accident during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. Indian Navy stands firm with the bereaved family during this hour of grief." https://x.com/indiannavy/status/1991874074197492017?s=20

IAF Confirms Crash, Orders Inquiry

A Tejas aircraft of the IAF crashed in the Dubai Air Show 2025, the Indian Air Force said on Friday. "An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in its statement. (ANI)