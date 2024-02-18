Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Houthi group claims missile strike on British oil tanker amid Israel-Gaza conflict (WATCH)

    Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Houthi group in Yemen, declared a missile attack on a British oil tanker, the Pollux, in the Red Sea. The strike came to light as a response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.

    Houthi group claims missile strike on British oil tanker amid Israel-Gaza conflict (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 9:23 AM IST

    Yemen's Houthi group, aligned with Iran, has claimed responsibility for a fresh missile attack targeting Western interests amid the Israel-Gaza conflict. The claimed target was a British oil tanker, identified by the United States as a Panamanian-flagged vessel transporting crude oil to India.

    Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced the attack, emphasizing the use of "appropriate naval missiles" for precise hits on the Pollux tanker in the Red Sea. The incident heightens tensions in the region, with the UK Maritime Trade Operations confirming the attack and military authorities responding to secure the crew and vessel.

    Iranian man commits horrific mass shooting, takes lives of 12 relatives including father and brother

    Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Houthi group in Yemen, declared a missile attack on a British oil tanker, the Pollux, in the Red Sea. The strike came to light as a response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. Saree's statement pledged the Yemeni armed forces' commitment to defending Yemen and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

    On Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported an incident involving the Pollux tanker, situated approximately 70 nautical miles northwest of al-Mukha (Mocha), Yemen. The vessel, identified as a Panamanian-flagged oil tanker bound for India, suffered a missile attack on its port side.

    The US Department of State condemned the attack on the Pollux, labeling it as another instance of lawless assaults on international shipping. The Houthi group has been disrupting Red Sea trade routes since mid-November, linking their actions to the demand for halting Israel's war on Gaza and ensuring aid reaches besieged Palestinians.

    Navalny's death confirmed: Demand grows for immediate release of body as Russian officials remove tributes

    British Foreign Minister David Cameron has appealed to China for action. During the Munich Security Conference, Cameron urged China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to leverage its influence on Iran to press the Houthi group in ending their Red Sea attacks.

    Houthi assaults, expanding to target warships and vessels of the US and UK, intensified after Western allies initiated airstrikes across Yemen earlier this year.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2024, 9:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Iranian man commits horrific mass shooting, takes lives of 12 relatives including father and brother avv

    Iranian man commits horrific mass shooting, takes lives of 12 relatives including father and brother

    Alexei Navalny's death confirmed: Demand grows for immediate release of body as Russian officials remove tributes snt

    Navalny's death confirmed: Demand grows for immediate release of body as Russian officials remove tributes

    Bureaucrat admits wrongdoing during polls and caters resignation, shakes Pakistan's political landscape avv

    Pakistan election body refutes sensationalist poll rigging claim by top Rawalpindi bureaucrat

    Democracy deteriorates in Pakistan, plunges to 'Authoritarian Regime' status as index score hits 3.25 avv

    Democracy deteriorates in Pakistan, plunges to 'Authoritarian Regime' status as index score hits 3.25

    Putin's Russian Roulette: From Navalny to Prigozhin, here's a list of mysterious deaths of Kremlin critics avv

    Putin's Russian Roulette: From Navalny to Prigozhin, here's a list of mysterious deaths of Kremlin critics

    Recent Stories

    Eager to walk beside him... Samuthirakani on Thalapathy Vijay's political party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam' RBA

    'Eager to walk beside him...' Samuthirakani on Thalapathy Vijay's political party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'

    Rajkumar Santoshi cheque bounce case: Filmmaker sentenced to 2 years in jail RBA

    Rajkumar Santoshi cheque bounce case: Filmmaker sentenced to 2 years in jail

    Kerala news live 18 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Wayanad to visit families of wildlife attack victims

    Weight management to blood sugar regulation: 7 health benefits of eating Avocados ATG EAI

    Weight management to blood sugar regulation: 7 health benefits of eating Avocados

    Flirt Day 2024: Quotes, messages to send to your crush or loved ones RKK EAI

    Flirt Day 2024: Quotes, messages to send to your crush or loved ones

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon