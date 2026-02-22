The High Commission of India in London celebrated the Foundation Days of ten states and International Mother Language Day at India House, bringing together the diaspora to honour their heritage and highlight India's 'Unity in Diversity'.

In a vibrant display of India's cultural tapestry, the High Commission of India (HCI) in London hosted a grand celebration to mark the Foundation Days of ten Indian states alongside International Mother Language Day, according to an official press release.

Unity in Diversity on Display

The event, held on Friday at the historic India House in Aldwych, brought together the Indian diaspora to honour the heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh. The evening was a testament to the vision of Unity in Diversity, with attendees dressed in traditional attire, transforming the High Commission into a microcosm of India. The celebrations underscored the enduring spirit of cooperation and togetherness that defines the Indian community abroad.

Celebrating Cultural and Linguistic Heritage

The event coincided with International Mother Language Day, highlighting the linguistic richness of the participating states, the press release stated. Members of the UK-Indian community showcased the unique traditions, folk arts, and shared history of their respective home states.

Fostering a Collective Indian Identity

The gathering served as a platform to strengthen the bonds between the diaspora and their roots, fostering a sense of collective Indian identity. The High Commission of India, London, emphasised that such celebrations aim to showcase the vibrant spirit that unites Indians across the globe, regardless of their regional or linguistic backgrounds. As the sun set over Aldwych, the echoing sentiments of "Proud to celebrate our united India" resonated through the halls of India House, the press release added, marking another successful chapter in India's cultural diplomacy in the United Kingdom. (ANI)