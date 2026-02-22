Former CIA officer John Kiriakou alleges the US has finalized a decision to attack Iran early next week. He claims public deadlines are a tactical distraction and this is validated by US military redeployments across the Middle East.

Ex-CIA Officer Claims Imminent US Strike on Iran

Former CIA officer John Kiriakou has claimed that a final decision has been reached by the United States to initiate a military strike against Iran early next week. Speaking on the Julian Dorey Podcast, Kiriakou revealed that a fellow former intelligence official recently at the White House suggested that an attack could be imminent, despite public deadlines given by the administration. Revealing the sensitive nature of the discussions, Kiriakou said, "I have a friend, former CIA officer, who was at the White House this morning talking to his friends, and he says that a decision has been made to attack Iran on Monday or Tuesday."

He noted that while the President yesterday publicly offered a 10-day window for the Islamic Republic to accept a comprehensive proposal, such timelines are often used as a tactical distraction. "The president yesterday gave the Iranians 10 days to accept our proposals for an end to their ballistic missile programme, an end to their uranium enrichment programme, an end to supporting groups in the Middle East like Hamas and Hezbollah and the Houthis. But he's done this before," Kiriakou observed. Explaining the strategy behind the shifting deadlines, he remarked, "Well, he'll give you 10 days, he'll give you two weeks, and then he'll just attack two days into it. He thinks that that keeps people off balance."

US Military Redeploys Forces Amid Threats

Validating these claims of imminent action, the United States has already commenced the strategic movement of military personnel stationed at various installations across the Middle East for undisclosed missions. This redeployment comes amidst growing anxieties regarding a potential direct military conflict with the Islamic Republic.

As reported by The Jerusalem Post, a recent disclosure from The New York Times indicates that hundreds of servicemen have been transferred from the Al Udeid base in Qatar. Similar logistical shifts have been identified across a network of American facilities in Bahrain, the headquarters of the Navy's 5th Fleet, as well as in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Government officials are reportedly apprehensive that the 30,000 to 40,000 US troops currently deployed within the region could serve as the primary target of the Islamic Republic in the event of an all-out war. Military experts suggested that such a confrontation would differ drastically from the strike on Al Udeid in June 2025, during which Iranian authorities provided the US with advance notice.

The Jerusalem Post highlighted a stern warning from the Iranian mission to the UN, which stated that, in case of an American attack, "all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets." In light of these threats, the US is reportedly augmenting its regional posture by shifting air defence systems into the Middle East to safeguard its forces. This defensive buildup accompanies a decision to maintain two aircraft carriers at a significant distance from Iranian territory to ensure they do not become easy targets for retaliation.

Political Divisions Driving Escalation

The former CIA officer also detailed the internal political divisions driving this escalation, identifying key figures on both sides of the intervention debate. "He said that there are battle lines, that the anti-war forces are JD Vance and Tulsi Gabbard," Kiriakou stated, adding that the pro-war faction is reportedly "led by Marco Rubio and includes Pete Hegseth and now the Joint Chiefs of Staff."

Kiriakou expressed surprise at the inclusion of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the pro-interventionist camp, noting a significant departure from historical military caution. However, he pointed out that recent leadership changes at the Pentagon have reshaped the military's stance. "Trump has replaced all of the Joint Chiefs this year, this past, in the past 12 months, which I had forgotten," Kiriakou explained. "He promoted people that he knew would be politically loyal."

While the Trump administration officially remains dedicated to seeking a diplomatic resolution, several insiders believe that current offers from Tehran are not enough to deter military strikes. The Jerusalem Post further indicated that internal planning has become increasingly granular and ambitious, as the President has recently floated the idea of regime change in the Islamic Republic.

The discussion also touched upon the potential timing of recent government disclosures, including the anticipated release of UFO-related documents, as a potential distraction. Kiriakou agreed, "Probably in part, yeah. About them saying they're going to release the UFO files last night, which I've wanted released forever, but the timing." (ANI)