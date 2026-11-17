10-year-old Anvi Suvarna from Dombivli completed a 36-km open-water sea swim from Dharamtar to Mumbai's Gateway of India in 8 hours, 34 minutes. She now hopes to conquer the English Channel after her remarkable achievement.

In an extraordinary display of courage and endurance, 10-year-old Anvi Suvarna from Dombivli has completed a challenging 36-kilometre open-water sea swim from Dharamtar to Mumbai's Gateway of India in 8 hours, 34 minutes and 12 seconds. Her remarkable achievement has brought pride to Dombivli and Maharashtra, with her feat drawing attention to her determination and dedication at such a young age. The young swimmer completed the challenging journey with consistent preparation and the support of her family.

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Swim Also Aims To Spread Environmental Awareness

Apart from being a sporting achievement, Anvi's expedition also carried an important social message. Through the swim, she aimed to raise awareness about water conservation, responsible water usage and the need to protect oceans from marine pollution. Her parents, Shailesh Suvarna and Soumya Suvarna, have played an important role in supporting her swimming journey. Her mother, in particular, has been closely involved in her daily training and motivation.

From 17-KM Swim To Dream Of Conquering English Channel

This is not Anvi's first major open-water swimming achievement. In 2025, she completed a 17-kilometre sea swim from Atal Setu to the Gateway of India. With her latest 36-kilometre accomplishment, she has taken another significant step in her swimming journey. Looking ahead, the young swimmer hopes to conquer the English Channel and plans to undergo further rigorous training to prepare for the challenge. At just 10, Anvi's determination and achievements have already made her an inspiration to many aspiring swimmers.