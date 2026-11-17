Mahindra Last Mile Mobility wins the Earthshot Prize 2026 in the 'Clean Our Air' category. Prince William presented the £1 million grant, recognizing the company's deployment of 400,000 electric vehicles to reduce pollution in India.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Wins Earthshot Prize 2026 Clean Air Award

India’s efforts to promote electric vehicles have received global recognition, with Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) winning the Earthshot Prize 2026 in the ‘Clean Our Air’ category. The company was among five winners announced at the sixth edition of the awards ceremony held in Mumbai. The award, founded by Britain’s Prince William, comes with a grant of £1 million (approximately Rs 11 crore) for each winner to help expand their work.

Announcing Mahindra’s win, The Earthshot Prize shared a post on X, stating that the company had put more than 4,00,000 electric vehicles on Indian roads by focusing on electric transport for short-distance travel. The post read, “Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (@MahindraLMM) is the Winner of The Earthshot Prize 2026 to Clean our Air. By electrifying India’s “last mile”, they’ve put more than 400,000 electric vehicles on the road. The £1 million prize will help them expand across Asia and Africa.”

Apart from Mahindra, four other winners were announced across different categories. Niue Ocean Wide Trust won the ‘Revive Our Oceans’ category for its work in ocean conservation. In the ‘Build a Waste-Free World’ category, PFAS-Free France was named the winner. Ørsted won the ‘Fix Our Climate’ category, and Bhutan was named the winner in the ‘Protect and Restore Nature’ category.

Earlier, Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived at the venue in Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. Prince William founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020 to support ideas and projects working towards solutions to some of the world’s biggest environmental problems.