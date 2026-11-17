Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived in Tokyo for the 4th India-Japan 2+2 ministerial dialogue. The visit aims to advance bilateral defence cooperation, maritime security, and strategic ties within their Special Strategic Partnership.

Rajnath Singh Heads to Tokyo for 4th India-Japan 2+2 Dialogue

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh departed on Tuesday and will visit Tokyo from November 18 to 19 to participate in the 4th India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue (2+2) and hold bilateral discussions with his Japanese counterpart, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Today, I am departing for Tokyo to attend the India–Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers’ Meeting (2+2). During my visit, I will also hold a bilateral meeting with Japan’s Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi. India and Japan share a common vision for a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, grounded in mutual trust and democratic values, and have built a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership.'"

The 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo will be co-chaired by Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with Japan's Minister of Defence Shinjiro Koizumi and Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi. The dialogue will review the full spectrum of bilateral strategic and defence cooperation and exchange views on regional and global developments.