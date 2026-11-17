Jensen Huang has released a statement addressing the Chinese spy scandal allegations, admitting to personal mistakes while expressing his openness to return as Nvidia CEO if the Board of Directors deems it in the company's best interest.

Jensen Huang Addresses Alleged Spy Scandal and Potential Return to Nvidia

Santa Clara (California) [US], November 17 (ANI): Jensen Huang has issued his first public statement since being embroiled in the alleged Chinese Spy Scandal. In what appears to be a contrite message to his company, Huang acknowledges what he calls 'serious mistakes' but signals a willingness to return as the company boss if the board backs him. In a statement posted on X, Huang said, "Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. "NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honour. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation," he added. The former Nvidia boss who has seen several employees and felow tech moghuls bat for his return to the top of the table at the company said he was willing to return if the board choses to endorse him. "Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO," he said. "Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours," he added. Huang's move comes even as Nvidia's board was reported by Fox New not to be considering bringing back the former chief executive to lead the multi-trillion-dollar chipmaker. US President Donald Trump has however expressed openness to Huang's reinstatement, saying he "would not mind" seeing him return as CEO and suggesting that the Nvidia co-founder had "learned a big lesson". Huang's assertion to contemplate returning to lead Nvida however could find opposition from within the US Congress with him scheduled to appear before three House Committees on December 1. Chairmen Mast, Moolenaar, and Crawford released a statement after Jensen Huang and NVIDIA General Counsel Tim Teter voluntarily agreed to appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and the House Intelligence Committee for transcribed interviews. “We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” said Chairmen Mast, Moolenaar, and Crawford. “The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia’s role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal,” they said. Jensen Huang will appear before the committees on December 1, and NVIDIA General Counsel will appear on December 2, both for transcribed interviews. They are expected to be quizzed on Huang's affair with the alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang. (ANI)