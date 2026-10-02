A Hong Kong taxi driver fell unconscious on a busy highway, leaving four passengers scrambling to control the vehicle. They managed to steer and safely stop the taxi, averting a major crash. The dramatic rescue was caught on dashcam, while the driver remains critical.

In what was an attempt at a miraculous escape from potential tragedy, quick-thinking passengers on board a Hong Kong taxi sprang into action after their driver suddenly collapsed unconscious behind the wheel on a busy highway.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, a Hong Kong taxi driver was seen falling unconscious, and four passengers immediately scrambled to take control of the vehicle to avert what could have been a fatal high-speed crash.

Since the car lost control after the driver lost consciousness, the footage shows the terrifying moments as the vehicle began veering unpredictably across the busy lanes and collided with a roadside barrier.

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How Did They Pull Off the Daring Rescue?

The Hong Kong taxi driver and four on-board passengers were travelling on Ching Cheung Road near Nob Hill in Cheung Sha Wan around noon. The driver appeared to be smooth initially until an unexpected medical episode caused him to suddenly slump forward against the steering wheel.

In a vira video, a taxi driver was seen suddenly fainting behind the wheel, prompting panic among the four passengers, who immediately scrambled to take control of the vehicle. One of the passengers appeared to be shaking his shoulder and slapping his face in a desperate attempt to rouse him before realizing the grim reality of the situation.

Eventually, the quick-thinking group managed to secure the steering wheel and safely pull the cab over to the side of the road, preventing further danger on the bustling highway. The car appeared to have collided with the barrier, but none of the passengers were injured.

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The taxi driver was taken to Caritas Medical Centre, where he reportedly remains in critical condition. The taxi suffered a damaged front tyre and minor scrapes from the barrier, but a major multi-car pileup was completely avoided.

However, apart from the cab driver, the four passengers were reportedly unharmed after managing to bring the vehicle to a stop. The entire incident was captured by the DashCam installed inside the taxi.

Viral Video, Sparks Concern Over Bus Driver’s Sudden Health Scare

The viral video of a Hong Kong driver suddenly falling unconscious and passengers scrambling to take the wheel has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens expressing shock over the frightening incident and praising the passengers’ quick response.

Taking to their X handles, many users expressed shock over the terrifying incident, while others praised the passengers for their quick thinking and presence of mind in preventing a potentially catastrophic crash. Some also expressed concern over the taxi driver’s sudden medical emergency.

A few questioned whether the driver had shown any warning signs before suddenly losing consciousness, while others called for greater attention to drivers’ health and safety.

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According to reports, the preliminary investigation found that the 66-year-old taxi driver suddenly lost consciousness while driving, causing the vehicle to veer across the road for about 30 seconds.

Police also said the driver had a history of illness, while his exact medical condition had not been publicly disclosed.

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