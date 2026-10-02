A Texas-based man has attracted attention online after posting a video of himself reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at twice the usual speed. His performance drew praise, humour and respectful reactions, with viewers complimenting his confidence and devotion. Many users encouraged him to continue.

An American man has surprised social media users, especially Indians, with an unusual rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa, reciting the popular devotional hymn at twice the usual speed. Nick Dearman shared the video on Instagram, announcing that he would attempt to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at 2x speed. He then began the recital, maintaining a steady rhythm as he moved rapidly through the verses.

Despite the pace, Nick appeared focused throughout the performance. He continued at the same speed until the end, without any visible hesitation, drawing attention from viewers in the comments.

'You can Google the lyrics'

Nick kept his caption short and playful, writing: 'You can Google the lyrics'.

The video soon attracted a range of reactions. Several viewers praised his effort and the confidence with which he recited the devotional hymn. One commenter said Nick recited the Hanuman Chalisa better than many Hindus, while another simply wrote that they had a lot of respect for him.

A viewer also encouraged Nick to watch Hanuman Ansh, a film based on the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, mentioning that it had been released in the US.

Viewers praise his devotion

The comments were not limited to compliments about his speed. Some users focused on the devotional aspect of the performance and said that intention and faith mattered more than judging the way someone recites the hymn.

One commenter wrote that even if Nick made a mistake while chanting, his devotion and emotions were what mattered. Another said they respected his dedication to the Hanuman Chalisa.

A humorous reaction came from a viewer who wrote that hearing an American man recite the Hanuman Chalisa so confidently had left their 'ancestors' confused.

The mix of appreciation, humour and respectful comments helped the video attract attention online. Rather than focusing only on the unusual speed, several viewers appeared to appreciate Nick’s effort and interest in a Hindu devotional tradition.