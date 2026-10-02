Content creator Urwashi Palandurkar recently celebrated reaching 500,000 Instagram followers by sharing the news with her father. His heartwarming and enthusiastic reaction was captured in a video that quickly went viral, drawing widespread affection online.

A father's response on Instagram to his daughter's achievement of a significant milestone has captured the hearts of people all across the internet. Recently, Urwashi Palandurkar, a content producer, hit the milestone of 500,000 followers, and she made the decision to celebrate this achievement with her father.

The next thing that happened was a heartfelt celebration, during which he checked her Instagram page, recognised how far she had come, and hugged her with enthusiasm. Ever since then, the pleasant moment has garnered a great deal of affection from viewers.

During the course of the video, Urwashi requests that her father access her Instagram page on his mobile device. The fact that her number of followers has surpassed 500,000 is something that he observes when he looks at the page.

In an instant, he is overcome with excitement and embraces his daughter. After that, he expresses his gratitude to those individuals who have shown their support for her and compliments her abilities. Immediately prior to the conclusion of the festivities, he sets his sights on her subsequent objective, stating that the next target should be one million followers.

Later, Urwashi cuts a cake to celebrate the big achievement and thanks her fans for helping her get there.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Urwashi talked about how she got started with making content. She remembered making movies on her terrace and editing them for hours before hitting smaller goals.

Watch Viral Video

It took her weeks to get past the 100,000 follower mark after being stuck at 99,000. She said that reaching 500K made her cry."I put my whole heart and soul into this page with honesty, love, and passion, and seeing this number today makes me so happy," she wrote.

Also, Urwashi thanks her fans, family, and friends for being there for her during the trip.

Internet Reactions

The video has received several congratulatory messages from viewers, with many particularly touched by her father's reaction.

"Congratulations dear, keep going," one person wrote.

"So sweet. God bless you, beta," another commented.

"Your growth literally feels so personal," a viewer said.