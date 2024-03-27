Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Historic! Thailand's lower house passes bill to legalize same-sex marriage by overwhelming majority

    Thailand's lower house of parliament achieved a significant milestone on Wednesday by passing a marriage equality bill at the final reading, bringing the country closer to becoming the third territory in Asia to legalize same-sex unions.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

    Thailand's lower house of parliament achieved a significant milestone on Wednesday by passing a marriage equality bill at the final reading, bringing the country closer to becoming the third territory in Asia to legalize same-sex unions. The bill must now obtain approval from the Senate and receive endorsement from the king before it can be enacted into law. Enjoying backing from all of Thailand's major political parties, the bill garnered overwhelming support, with 400 out of 415 lawmakers present voting in favor and 10 opposing it.

    “We did this for all Thai people to reduce disparity in society and start creating equality,” Danuphorn Punnakanta, chairman of the parliamentary committee on the draft bill, told lawmakers ahead of the reading.

    “I want to invite you all to make history.”

    The passage of the bill represents a significant stride in solidifying Thailand's status as one of Asia's most progressive societies concerning lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights. In Thailand, an environment of openness and liberal attitudes harmoniously coexists with traditional Buddhist values.

    Thailand has long been an appealing destination for same-sex couples, boasting a vibrant LGBT social scene catering to both locals and expatriates, alongside targeted campaigns to attract LGBT travelers.

    Upon receiving royal approval, the bill could come into effect within 120 days. Thailand would then join Taiwan and Nepal as the first Asian territories to legalize same-sex unions.

    The legislative process has spanned over a decade, encountering delays attributed to political turmoil and debates over the bill's content and approach.

    In 2020, the Constitutional Court of Thailand upheld the constitutionality of the country's existing marriage law, which exclusively acknowledges heterosexual unions. However, the court also suggested that legislation should be broadened to safeguard the rights of individuals of other genders.

    In December, Parliament took a significant step by endorsing four distinct draft bills related to same-sex marriage during the initial reading. A committee was subsequently assigned the responsibility of amalgamating these drafts into a unified proposal.

