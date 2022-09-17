Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy rains trigger landslides in Nepal; 17 killed

    Nepal Police personnel have been mobilised and rescue work is on to search for the missing persons, he added. The number of casualties could increase, said the official, adding that Bhimdutta Highway connecting seven districts in the province was also disrupted due to the disaster.

    Heavy rains trigger landslides in Nepal; 17 killed AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 4:39 PM IST

    At least 17 people have been killed in landslides triggered by heavy rains in western Nepal in the past 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.

    The landslides occurred in different parts of the Achham district of the Sudurpaschim province, which has been badly affected by floods caused by incessant rainfall for the last few days.

    Also read: US President Joe Biden to depart for UK to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

    According to acting chief district officer Dipesh Rijal, at least 17 people have been confirmed dead in landslides in the district, which is about 450 km (281 miles) west of the capital city of Kathmandu.

    Eleven people, who sustained injuries in the incidents were airlifted to the Surkhet district for treatment. Three persons have gone missing in the landslides, according to the official.

    Also read: On PM Modi's 'not era of war' message to Putin, here's what the White House said

    Nepal Police personnel have been mobilised and rescue work is on to search for the missing persons, he added. The number of casualties could increase, said the official, adding that Bhimdutta Highway connecting seven districts in the province was also disrupted due to the disaster.

    Communication service has also been affected in Achham due to the incidents. Floods and landslides frequently occur in the mountainous areas of Nepal, particularly between June and September.

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2022, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US President Joe Biden to depart for UK to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral AJR

    US President Joe Biden to depart for UK to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

    On PM Modi's 'not era of war' message to Putin, here's what the White House said - adt

    On PM Modi's 'not era of war' message to Putin, here's what the White House said

    8 km long waiting time up to 14 hours Queue for Queen Elizabeth lying in state paused after reaching capacity gcw

    8-km long, waiting up to 14 hours: Queue for Queen's lying-in-state paused after reaching capacity

    Lovechild of King Charles III and Camilla Simon Charles Dorante Day stakes claim to be Prince of Wales insists DNA testing snt

    'Love-child' of King Charles III and Camilla stakes claim to be Prince of Wales

    Heres why China delegation banned from viewing Queen Elizabeth lying in state gcw

    Here's why China delegation banned from viewing Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state

    Recent Stories

    Police officer's unique idea on helmet awareness has delighted netizens - gps

    Watch: Police officer's unique idea on helmet awareness has delighted netizens

    football Revealed: What has impressed Man City boss Pep Guardiola the most about Erling Haaland snt

    Revealed: What has impressed Man City boss Pep Guardiola the most about Erling Haaland

    Blog Narendra Modi Birthday The Creative Disruptor

    Narendra Modi: The Creative Disruptor

    CBI seeks cancellation of Tejashwi Yadav's bail after he intimidated officers; notice issued - adt

    CBI seeks cancellation of Tejashwi Yadav's bail after he intimidated officers; notice issued

    Bhojpuri Video: Akshara Singh's HOT dance moves in bridal makeup goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri Video: Akshara Singh's HOT dance moves in bridal makeup goes viral-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon