A forest guard in West Bengal prevented a tragic collision by waving a red cloth to alert an approaching train about elephants crossing the tracks. The pilots slowed down, allowing the animals to cross safely. A viral video of the incident sparked widespread praise for his quick thinking.

A forest guard’s quick thinking helped prevent a possible tragedy in West Bengal after he spotted a herd of elephants crossing railway tracks as a train approached. Armed with nothing more than a piece of red cloth, the forest staff member alerted the loco pilots in time, giving the animals a chance to cross safely.

The incident has caught the attention of social media users after Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video of the dramatic moment on X.

In the clip, forest staff member Akash Kerketta can be seen standing near the railway tracks, waving a red cloth repeatedly to warn the approaching train about the elephants ahead. The Sikkim Mahananda Express was travelling along the Bagdogra-Naxalbari route in West Bengal when the incident occurred.

Watch the viral video here:

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As the herd moved across the tracks, Kerketta continued signalling to the train crew. The loco pilots responded to the warning and slowed the train, helping avert what could have been a potentially fatal collision. The elephants eventually crossed the railway line safely.

Praising the forest guard’s presence of mind, Kaswan highlighted the efforts of personnel who often work behind the scenes to protect wildlife.

“This is how heroes look like in real life,” he wrote.

The video has received more than 30,000 views, with social media users appreciating both Kerketta’s alertness and the train crew’s response. Several viewers also praised the coordination between forest officials and railway personnel, pointing out how a timely warning can make all the difference in such situations.

The incident also brings attention to the dangers elephants face when railway lines cut through forests and their traditional movement corridors. In areas where trains and wildlife share the same landscape, an unexpected encounter can have devastating consequences for animals.

Monitoring vulnerable railway stretches, improving communication between forest departments and railway authorities, and introducing early-warning systems can help reduce the risk of such accidents. Technologies such as AI-based monitoring are also being explored to identify elephant movement and alert railway staff.

For the herd in West Bengal, a simple red cloth and one forest guard’s quick response helped prevent a dangerous encounter. The moment is a reminder that protecting wildlife often depends on the vigilance of people working on the ground.