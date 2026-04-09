Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, confirmed that Tehran will take part in the talks. He said Iran remains cautious due to concerns over ceasefire violations but is ready for 'serious talks'.

The US delegation is expected to be led by JD Vance, with senior officials also attending. However, exact arrival details have not been shared.

Both sides are expected to reach Islamabad by Thursday night, with talks planned for Friday.

Pakistan's diplomatic efforts

Pakistan has taken an active role in bringing both sides together. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar have all worked on this effort.

Dar has also contacted leaders in countries like Saudi Arabia, Canada and Kuwait to gather wider support for the peace process.

Tight security across Islamabad

Security in Islamabad has been increased sharply ahead of the talks. Authorities have declared a two-day local holiday to reduce movement in the city.

The Red Zone has been sealed, and traffic diversions are in place on major roads, including the Express Highway.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured full security for visiting officials. A US advance team has already arrived to check arrangements.

Hospitals and emergency services have also been placed on alert.