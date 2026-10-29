Former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia faced Piers Morgan in a heated interview after her five-day stint. Morgan accused her of sounding like a robot programmed by Trump as she deflected questions about her departure and defended his policies.

A well-known British broadcaster, Piers Morgan, and Katie Zacharia were involved in a fiery exchange on an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, following her brief, five-day stint as White House Press Secretary.

Katie Zacharia has been in the news of late following her removal from her role as Press Secretary of the White House, appointed by Donald Trump’s administration, after a rocky series of media appearances and intense public scrutiny regarding her legal credentials. Katie’s five-day stint as Press Secretary was the shortest in modern White House history.

Katie Zacharia replaced Karoline Leavitt, who had stepped down from the role earlier to focus on her family, but her short stint came under heavy scrutiny due to her qualifications and professional background, which Trump publicly defended initially before the administration moved her to a different role following mounting criticism.

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Piers Morgan’s Fiery Interrogation and ‘Robot’ Accusation

As the United States of America (USA) heads into the upcoming U.S. midterm elections, the exchange offered a stark glimpse into the media strategies and fierce political loyalty driving Donald Trump's inner circle.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X f(formerly Twitter), Piers Morgan asked Katie Zacharia about her brief stint, her rapid firing after just five days, and whether Donald Trump had personally instructed her to stick strictly to scripted talking points. Refusing to reveal private conversations with the US President, Katie insisted on keeping the focus strictly on Trump's policy agenda.

When Morgan pressed her to address her sudden departure from her role as White House Press Secretary rather than repeating administration talking points, the exchange reached a boiling point, with the British journalist asking Katie whether she was ‘programmed’ by the Republican Party leader.

“Katie, the whole point of the interview was that it was about you. Let's cut the c** and have a serious, genuine conversation. You sound like a robot. Has Donald Trump got some program plugged into you to make you come out with all this stuff?,” Morgan said.

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Katie Zacharia, who expressed her fierce loyalty toward Donald Trump, wanted Piers Morgan to focus on the US President and Republican Party leader’s policy agenda, shifting her attention back to upcoming political milestones rather than her own headline-grabbing departure, which grabbed global headlines.

‘You Can Couch It’

Responding to Piers Morgan’s fiery interrogation of her brief tenure, Zacharia rejected the way the media framed her removal, stating that she took issue with his framing and refused to disclose private details.

“You can couch it however you want, Piers, but I take issue with the way you are couching this, and I'm not gonna continue relitigating it. I do not sound like a robot,” Katie responded.

“What I am is trying to continue a conversation in a forward trajectory about what President Trump is doing, which you are not wanting to engage in, and which the media doesn't want to engage in," she added.

Before being appointed as White House Press Secretary by Donald Trump’s administration, Katie served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security and a senior communications advisor for Trump Media and Technology Group, where she honed her background in media strategy and rapid-response political communications.

Currently, it is unclear whether Katie is transitioning into a new position following her White House exit, though she made it clear in the interview that she would gladly accept another opportunity to serve President Donald Trump in any capacity if called upon again.

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