Beatrice Keul, a former Swiss model and beauty pageant contestant, has accused US President Donald Trump of raping her at New York’s Plaza Hotel in November 1993. She was 24 at the time and had travelled to the US for the American Dream Pageant. The White House has denied the claims.

Beatrice Keul, a former Swiss beauty pageant contestant and model, has accused US President Donald Trump of raping her at New York’s Plaza Hotel in November 1993. The allegation was detailed in a report released by Democrats on the US House Judiciary Committee on October 26, 2026, examining Trump’s alleged links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Keul was 24 at the time of the alleged incident. The White House has rejected her claims, calling the report politically motivated. Trump has not been charged with a crime in connection with her allegation. The claims have not been established in court.

Who Is Beatrice Keul?

Keul is a Swiss former model who participated in beauty pageants before working in the financial services sector. She competed in the Miss Switzerland pageant in 1992 and went on to participate in the Miss Europe competition that year.

In November 1993, she travelled to the United States after being invited to take part in the Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant, a beauty contest associated with Trump. According to the congressional Democrats’ report, pageant organiser Jill Harth helped recruit her for the event.

Keul’s account has drawn renewed attention because it places her alleged encounter with Trump within the wider investigation into his past association with Epstein and the treatment of young women around beauty pageants in the 1990s.

What Has Beatrice Keul Alleged Against Donald Trump?

According to the report, Keul met Trump at a press luncheon at the Plaza Hotel in New York, which he owned at the time. She alleged that Trump offered to help her obtain a US visa and secure admission to New York University.

Keul also said she encountered Epstein during the event. According to her account, he introduced himself as a close friend of Trump and offered to arrange travel and accommodation for a party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

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The report says a representative later invited Keul to meet Trump in a hotel suite. She agreed, believing the meeting could help her career and educational prospects.

Keul told congressional staff that Trump grabbed her from behind and raped her. She alleged that her clothes were torn and that she suffered injuries and bleeding during the assault.

She further claimed that Trump pressured her to remain silent and later renewed his offers to help with her visa and university admission. Keul returned to Switzerland after the pageant and subsequently declined an invitation to participate in another Trump-sponsored event.

How Has The White House Responded?

The White House has strongly denied Keul’s allegation. Spokeswoman Lauren Bis said the claims were untrue and described the Democrats’ report as a politically motivated attempt to distract from the administration’s record.

The report, released by Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee, also discusses allegations made by other women and raises questions about the handling of records connected to Epstein. Its publication does not establish the allegations as fact, and Keul’s claim has not been tested in court.

The case has renewed scrutiny of Trump’s past associations and the allegations surrounding Epstein’s network. Keul’s account remains an allegation, while the White House continues to deny wrongdoing.