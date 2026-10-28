During a Texas rally, Donald Trump claimed former White House physician Ronny Jackson called him the healthiest president compared to Barack Obama and George W. Bush. The remark went viral, sparking mockery and disbelief among netizens online.

US President Donald Trump has once grabbed the attention of the attention of the public during a rally in Texas on Tuesday, October 27. The Republican Party leader travelled to Texas to campaign for Senate candidate Ken Paxton ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Trump’s first stop was at Corpus Christi before heading to Lubbock, where the 80-year-old addressed the large gathering of Republican Party and Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters, campaigning for the Republican candidates, including Ken Paxton's bid for the US Senate against Democratic rival James Talarico.

Following his rally at two cities in Texas, Donald Trump travelled to Ohio, where he will continue his rally at Ohio University on Wednesday, October 29, campaigning for Republican candidates Jon Husted and Vivek Ramaswamy.

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Trump’s ‘Healthiest US President’ Claim Goes ,Viral

Donald Trump’s rally often draws a large attention across the United States of America, given his Donald Trump’s rallies often draw large attention across the United States of America, given his unfiltered theatrical style and tendency to drop eye-popping remarks.

During his address at large gatherings at the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, the Republican Party leader referred to former White House physician and current Texas Congressman Rep. Ronny Jackson, who was present in the crowd.

Recalling a media exchange, the US President claimed that when reporters asked Jackson to compare the overall physical health of recent U.S. presidents, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump. And to which, according to Trump, the physician allegedly declared that Trump was ‘without question, the healthiest of the three’

“Without question, the healthiest is President Donald J. Trump. And I loved it.” the 80-year-old said.

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Ronny Jackson served as the physician to the President from 2013 to 2018 under Barack Obama and Donald Trump. During George W. Bush’s tenure, Jackson, who is former United States Navy officer, joined as a White House physician in 2006, giving him a first-hand experience of health and physical routines of three consecutive U.S. administrations.

In 2019, Ronny Jackson was the first Chief Medical Advisor to the President during Trump’s first administration, serving as the first official to hold the newly established position within the White House Office.

‘Being The Heaviest Doesn't Mean The Healthiest'

Donald Trump’s claim of being the ‘Healthiest US President’ in recent years has sparked a wave of hilarious and mocking reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens questioning his claim.

Taking to their X handles, many mocked the US President for making the claim, with several pointing to his comparison with former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, while others questioned the credibility of the alleged assessment, as one user remarked, ‘Being the heaviest doesn’t mean the healthiest.’

Another section of users pointed out that Obama and Bush appeared more physically active, citing their sporting interests and exercise routines to challenge Trump's claim, while others drew comparisons with the former presidents, turning the health claim into a talking point across social media.

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Donald Trump is serving his second non-consecutive term as the US President, having previously served from 2017 to 2021, before returning to the White House in January 2025 after defeating Democratic candidate and former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Also Read: Trump Promises To Respect Midterm Results If Elections Are Honest