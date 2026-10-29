Barack Obama has endorsed Georgia Democrats Keisha Lance Bottoms and Jon Ossoff, framing the upcoming US midterms as a critical opportunity to provide legislative oversight and challenge the policies of the Donald Trump administration.

Obama Endorses Democratic Candidates in Georgia

Washington DC [US], October 29 (ANI): Endorsing Democratic Party candidates Keisha Lance Bottoms and Jon Ossoff for Georgia Governor and Senate re-election, respectively, former United States President Barack Obama said that the upcoming midterms might be the “last chance to at least rein in some of the foolishness of this (Trump) administration”. He said there is a need for “real leadership” which will lower costs, make healthcare, housing, and utilities more affordable for the common people. Bottoms, the Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor, and Ossoff, the incumbent Georgia Senator will help put the country “back on the path to a better future”, Obama said.

“This election is our last chance, best change to atleast reining him (Donald Trump) in. To at least rein in some of the foolishness of this Administration. It’s the circuit breaker in the system, and we need to flip it. We need to start bringing in some accountability. We need to start showing the American people who are hungry for real solutions, what real leadership looks like,” Obama said while addressing a joint rally with Bottoms, Ossoff in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We need real leadership with concrete plans to lower costs, make health care more affordable, make housing more affordable, and get utility bills under control. Let’s do what we can to make @KeishaBottoms the next Governor of Georgia. Let’s go send Jon @Ossoff back to the Senate. And let’s put this country back on the path to a better future,” Obama wrote on X, posting excerpts of his address.

Trump Attacks Ossoff Amidst Campaign Rally

As the date for the US midterms for the House of Representatives and few of the Senate seats draw near, President Donald Trump has trained his jabs at Ossoff too, targeting his support for a bill seeking temporary protected status for Haiti, reviving his controversial "shithouse countries" remarks and citing Libya, Yemen, Haiti and Somalia. Addressing a campaign rally in Perry, Georgia on October 25, for Republican candidates, he said, "And John Ossoff personally sponsored a bill to bring armies of migrants from terror-infested countries like Libya, Yemen, Haiti, Somalia. Remember? Remember what I called them? Shithouse countries," Trump said. The bill referenced by Trump, 'S. 4814: A bill to require the Secretary of Homeland Security to designate Haiti for temporary protected status', was introduced in the US Senate on June 17 by Senator Ed Markey and other Democratic lawmakers.

Campaign Platforms for Bottoms and Ossoff

In her campaign for her Governor bid, Bottoms’ website has said that she looks to “stabalise rural hospitals”, with plans to launch a “Rural Care First Initiative to expand EMS, mobile health, telehealth, and labor and delivery access.”

According to Ossoff’s website, he looks to cap insulin prices for seniors, lower housing prices, expose abuses in Georgia’s foster care system, expand mental health coverage for veterans, expand Medicaid (the state funded health insurance system), upgrade internet infrastructure, and expand job training programs.

Implications for the US Midterms

US midterms are set to take place on the first Monday of November, with key races deciding whether Republicans maintain control of the House of Representatives or the Senate. If Democrats manage to wrest control of either the House or Senate, or even both, it could spell further difficulties for President Trump’s remainder of the presidency. Even though Trump cannot legally run for re-election, with second term presidents often referred to as ‘sitting ducks’, a Democratic controlled House and Senate could have obstacles to Trump’s immigration, border security, national security, agenda. (ANI)