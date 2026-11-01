During Halloween celebrations in New York City, a partygoer dressed as NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani unexpectedly bumped into the real mayor at Bowne Park. The hilarious encounter was caught on video and quickly went viral on social media, sparking wholesome reactions from netizens.

In a hilarious and surprising moment, a New York City partygoer dressed up as politician and Mayor Zohran Mamdani for Halloween ended up bumping directly into the real person while celebrating on the streets of NYC on Saturday, October 30.

Halloween was celebrated across the United States of America (USA), where people and residents take to the streets in creative, elaborate, and often humorous costumes. The annual tradition has often attracted millions of people across America and around the world to celebrate Halloween and express their creativity.

However, as New York celebrated Halloween, this unexpected encounter stole the spotlight, where reel and real life collided most entertainingly.

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Reel Mamdani Meets Real Mamdani During Halloween Celebration

The streets of New York were filled with people dressed up in various creative outfits, ranging from iconic movie characters to political figures. However, one individual stood out by dressing as NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Mamdani walked on the streets of New York alongside Governor Kathy Hochul and celebrated at Bowne Park in Queens, where he encountered a lookalike. The man, who dressed up as Zohran Mamdani, was initially unaware that the NYC mayor was standing right beside him.

When the man spotted the real Mamdani, he visibly became emotional and excited, giving the leader a warm hug while exchanging pleasantries. The unexpected encounter quickly became a memorable Halloween moment, with the lookalike appearing thrilled to meet the real NYC Mayor and clicking a picture with him.

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Zohran Mamdani, who was sworn in as New York City's 112th mayor on January 1, 2026, was attending a children's Halloween celebration at Bowne Park in Queens, and that’s when the NYC mayor encountered a doppelganger who dressed up as him as part of the Halloween celebration.

Mamdani apparently didn’t take any offence at the lookalike costume and instead warmly greeted the partygoer.

'I'm Seeing Double': Netizens React To Mamdani's Doppelganger

The viral video of reel Zohran Mamdani meeting the New York City Mayor has sparked hilarious reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens reacting to the uncanny resemblance and the mayor's cheerful response.

Taking to their X handles, many shared their amusement over the uncanny resemblance, with some calling the interaction “the best part’ of the encounter, while others described the moment as ‘so wholesome’ and ‘the cutest thing’ they had seen that day.

Several users also joked about ‘seeing double,’ while one pointed out that the duo had missed an opportunity to recreate the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme.

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Zohran Mamdani's term as New York City Mayor will conclude in December 31, 2029, concluding his four-year tenure. In the meantime, lighthearted street interactions like this continue to endear him to New Yorkers.

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