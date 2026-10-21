New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has joined the Indian diaspora for Navratri celebrations, gaining social media attention. Videos show him performing the traditional Garba dance and seeking blessings from a temple priest.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has caught social media attention after joining members of the Indian diaspora for Navratri celebrations in New York. Videos circulating online show the mayor performing Garba, the traditional Gujarati folk dance, alongside attendees before seeking blessings from a temple priest.

In a video shared on Instagram by Trisha, Mamdani is seen dancing with other participants while wearing his signature black suit paired with a dupatta. The footage shows him matching steps to the festive music as people around him take part in the celebrations. Another video, shared by Lelin Kandel, captures the mayor seeking blessings from a temple priest. His participation drew attention online, with members of the Indian community welcoming him at the event and gathering for photographs.

Watch the viral video here:

The appearance also comes amid Mamdani's public message recognising the different ways Hindu communities celebrate Navratri and other festivals. In a post on X on October 14, he highlighted traditions ranging from Garba and worship of Goddess Durga to Sindur Khela, receiving Tika from elders and displaying Golu at home.

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"This week, our Hindu neighbours celebrate the Goddess Durga during the festival of Navaratri. Our neighbours will dance Garba, venerate the Goddess Durga with Sindur Khela, receive Tika from elders, set up Golu in their homes, and so much more," he wrote.

He also acknowledged that the celebrations are known by different names across communities, adding: “Whether your family calls it Durga Puja, Dashain, Dussehra, or Navratri, may this festival mark a season of reflection and renewal.”

The Garba videos have prompted reactions from social media users. One user, @th_anonymouse, wrote, "Zohran Mamdani is playing garba ❤️. A right winger’s worst nightmare is that people might actually coexist without asking their permission." Other reactions included "What a fabulous mayor" and “My Mayor ya’ll!”

Mamdani's appearance highlights how cultural celebrations bring together communities in New York, where Hindu organisations organise events for Navratri, Durga Puja and other festivals. His participation in the dance and temple visit has added a festive, personal moment to his message recognising the diversity of Hindu traditions.