A 21-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while walking to her gym in Bahia, Brazil. CCTV footage helped police identify and arrest the 27-year-old suspect, who allegedly threatened her with a fake weapon.

In a shocking and horrifying incident, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by an individual while walking to her gym in Barreiras, Bahia. The incident took place on Thursday. October 29, during the daytime, when the victim was walking along Rua Panama in the Sao Pedro neighborhood, reportedly around 5:30 am.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a suspect, identified as Cassio da Silva Santo, was seen running behind and allegedly groping the victim, grabbing her forcefully from behind before claiming to be armed with a handgun hidden under his shirt.

The suspect apparently forced the victim to walk alongside him and act naturally, threatening to shoot her if she screamed or attempted to escape. The surveillance footage was brought to attention to public attention after netizens shared the clip online, urging law enforcement to identify the perpetrator.

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How Did the Horrifying Incident Take Place?

Barreiras, which is located in western Bahia, witnessed the disturbing event as the victim was walking toward her local gym early in the morning. The Sao Pedro neighbourhood was quiet in the morning, and the woman, who was in blue gym wear, was walking along the sidewalk when the suspect approached her from behind.

In the CCTV footage, a suspect can be seen grabbing the victim, who was visibly shocked and immediately pulled out her phone from her bag to hand it over, believing it to be a robbery attempt. However, the suspect reportedly threatened her by placing his hand under his shirt to feign having a concealed firearm,

Thereafter, the victim was forced to walk alongside him down the road and reportedly took her to an isolated, wooded area and allegedly sexually assaulted her, which could have traumatised the woman.

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However, the woman was rescued by local residents, who found her in the wooded area and alerted the authorities. The locals immediately took her to Hospital do Oeste for medical attention and treatment, while police launched an investigation.

The morning walk to the gym turned into a horrifying ordeal for the young woman, who was allegedly threatened and sexually assaulted after being forcibly taken to an isolated area.

How was the Suspect Arrested?

Barreiras, which comes under the jurisdiction of the 11th Regional Police Coordination (11ª Coorpin) in Barreiras, local authorities launched an immediate manhunt as soon as the crime was reported.

Using the CCTV footage from Rua Panama, military units identified 27-year-old Cassio da Silva Santos and tracked him to his residence in the Sao Pedro neighborhood. In the early hours of Friday, the police authorities raided his home and took him into custody on Friday, October 30.

During the arrest, the enforcement seized the exact clothes matching the outfit seen in the security video. Santos was booked and transferred to the local police precinct, where he remains held as the case is formally prosecuted by the Specialized Police Station for Women's Care (DEAM).

According to the latest reports, the 27-year-old suspect remains in police custody and is at the disposal of the judicial authorities, and the circumstances of the assault have not been disclosed yet as it was under investigation.

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