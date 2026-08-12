Mongolian PM N Uchral visited the strategic Oil Refinery Project site, facilitated by India. He lauded the 3,700 Indian workers and assured that Mongolia would take all measures to ensure the swift completion of the 60% finished project.

Mongolian Prime Minister N Uchral, along with several key ministers, paid a visit to the strategic Oil Refinery Project Construction site being facilitated by India and lauded Indian engineers and workers involved. The Prime Minister assured that Mongolia would take all measures to ensure swift completion of the project.

The details of the visit were shared by the Embassy of India in Mongolia. In a post on X, it said that N Uchral, Prime Minister of Mongolia, accompanied by B Delgersaikhan, Minister of Road and Transport; Z Mendsaikhan, Minister of Finance; O Batjargal, Governor of Dornogovi Province; and senior officials of Mongolia, visited the site on Monday. They were welcomed by Ambassador of India to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurve and Dr D Altantsetseg, CEO, Mongol Refinery.

PM Vows Swift Completion, Appreciates Indian Workforce

The Embassy noted that during the visit, Prime Minister Uchral thanked the Government of India for facilitating the construction of the strategic Oil Refinery Project in Mongolia. He appreciated the contribution of the 3,700 Indian workforce comprising engineers and workers, who are working at the Project site. He stated that Mongolia will take all the necessary measures to complete the Refinery construction at the earliest. He also announced to give the status of Technological Industrial Park to the Oil Refinery Project.

Project Reaches 60% Completion

"Till date, 60% of the construction is completed. The EPC-I (work package I) of the Refinery was commissioned with the active intervention of HE Mr Uchral who was then the Chief of the Cabinet in November 2024. The construction of EPC-II, III & IV is progressing well," the Embassy informed. https://x.com/IndiainMongolia/status/2087173258156372291?s=20

Deepening India-Mongolia Partnership

The development follows as India continues to deepen its partnership across its extended neighbourhood in Central Asia. Earlier in June, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid a two-day visit to the country from June 22-23 and visited the Mongol Refinery Project. He reviewed the progress of work as he interacted with the Indian and Mongolian workforce at the project site.

During his visit, Jaishankar also called on Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and reflected on the momentum established during President Ukhnaa's visit to India last year.

In his comprehensive bilateral talks with his Mongolian counterpart, Battsetseg Batmunkh, the discussions had focused on transforming these cordial ties into tangible economic outcomes. Key areas identified for enhanced cooperation include a review of ongoing bilateral development projects, new opportunities in the mining sector, potential collaborations in clean energy and agricultural processing and sustained cooperation in education, security, and multilateral forums.