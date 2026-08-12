Taiwan's top China agency has strongly condemned Beijing's planned naval exercise with Indonesia in waters east of Taiwan, calling it a 'military provocation' that infringes on its sovereignty and threatens regional security.

Taiwan Condemns 'Military Provocation'

Taiwan's top agency on China has strongly condemned Beijing's plan to hold a naval exercise with Indonesia in waters east of Taiwan, calling the planned drills a "military provocation" that infringes on Taiwan's sovereignty and threatens regional security, according to a report by Central News Agency (CNA).

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) urged Beijing to immediately stop what it described as a dangerous act aimed at undermining the status quo.

The statement came after China's Ministry of National Defence announced earlier Tuesday that a Chinese Navy ship and an Indonesian Navy frigate would conduct a "navigation exercise" in waters east of Taiwan in mid-August.

'Gray-Zone Harassment'

As cited by CNA, the MAC said China has recently engaged in what it described as "gray-zone harassment," including the deployment of government vessels on what Beijing calls routine law-enforcement patrols, as well as research vessels into Taiwan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The council said Beijing was now taking another step by seeking to conduct military exercises with "related countries" in waters east of Taiwan.

MAC described the development as "exercises in name, expansion in reality," alleging that Beijing was attempting to create a false impression internationally that China has jurisdiction over waters east of Taiwan. The council accused China of "blatantly infringing" on Taiwan's sovereignty and maritime rights while undermining regional peace and stability.

Taiwan's government, according to the CNA report, said it would continue to closely monitor the situation and take necessary and appropriate measures to safeguard Taiwan's sovereignty as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The council did not specify what measures Taiwan could take.

Details of the Planned Exercise

China's Ministry of National Defence announced the planned exercise at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday. According to the announcement cited by CNA, a Chinese Navy ship and an Indonesian Navy frigate will conduct a "navigation exercise" in waters east of Taiwan in mid-August.

The exercise will focus on training activities including communications drills and replenishment at sea. China said the drills are intended to enhance the two navies' ability to conduct joint operations, deepen practical cooperation and "jointly safeguard regional peace and stability." The Chinese announcement did not provide the exact location or duration of the exercise. It also did not specify how far the participating vessels would operate from Taiwan.

Taiwan-Indonesia Relations

Taiwan, formally known as the Republic of China, and Indonesia do not maintain formal diplomatic relations. However, the two sides have representative offices in each other's capitals and maintain extensive economic and labour ties.

According to Taiwanese government statistics cited by CNA, bilateral trade between Taiwan and Indonesia totalled US$11.27 billion in 2025. More than 335,000 Indonesian migrant workers were in Taiwan as of the end of June 2026, according to the same statistics.