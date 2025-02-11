Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia bans children from pilgrimage; Know why

Saudi Arabia has introduced new regulations for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage, including a ban on children accompanying pilgrims. The decision aims to protect children from the dangers of overcrowding and enhance the pilgrimage experience.

Riyadh: According to recent reports, Saudi Arabia has introduced major changes to the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage, including a new rule prohibiting children from accompanying pilgrims. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stated that the decision was taken to ensure children's safety due to the extreme congestion that occurs during the annual pilgrimage.

Why are the children banned from Hajj?

Children are banned from the pilgrimage to protect them from the risks associated with overcrowding and to ensure a smoother Hajj experience. The ministry emphasized that young children could face serious dangers due to the challenges of managing large crowds in potentially hazardous conditions.

Additionally, priority for the 2025 Hajj will be given to first-time pilgrims. Saudi Arabia has implemented this measure to allow more Muslims the opportunity to undertake the sacred journey at least once in their lifetime.

How to register?

Saudi citizens and residents can now officially apply for the 2025 Hajj season through the Nusuk app or the designated website. As per the updated guidelines, applicants must verify their personal information and register their travel companions.

To make the pilgrimage more accessible, the ministry has introduced an installment-based payment system for domestic pilgrims. Hajj packages can now be paid in three phases: an initial 20% deposit within 72 hours of booking, followed by two equal installments of 40% each, due by Ramadan 20 and Shawwal 20. The ministry emphasized that reservations will only be confirmed once the final payment is completed.

New visa rule

To manage overcrowding during Hajj, Saudi Arabia has updated its visa regulations.

Starting February 1, travelers from 14 countries, including India, will only be eligible for single-entry visas. This change aims to prevent individuals with multiple-entry visas from entering the country and participating in the pilgrimage without proper registration.

The new policy affects citizens of Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen. Under the revised rules, applicants from these nations can only obtain a single-entry visa, valid for 30 days.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia has suspended one-year multiple-entry visas for tourism, business, and family visits for travelers from these countries.

