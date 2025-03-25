Affirm Holdings Deepens Agreement With JP Morgan Payments — Retail Sentiment Dips But Stays Bullish

user
The agreement will make Affirm's solutions available to J.P. Morgan Payments' network of merchants and enable U.S. merchants using its Commerce Platform to offer the buy-now-pay-later provider's flexible and transparent plans at checkout.

Published: Mar 25, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

Financial services company Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) announced Tuesday that it has deepened its multi-year agreement with J.P. Morgan Payments.

Once U.S. merchants using J.P. Morgan Payments’ Commerce Platform integrate Affirm at checkout, their customers can select Affirm as a payment method when making a purchase.

After a quick eligibility check, the customers will see customized payment options and can choose between the biweekly or monthly plan.

Affirm also said it will join the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network, which brings together J.P. Morgan Payments’ extensive suite of payment solutions and its third-party relationships.

Recently, Affirm shares took a hit after Swedish fintech firm Klarna disclosed it will be partnering with consumer finance app OnePay to exclusively offer installment loans for purchases at Walmart in the U.S.

The development is considered a negative for Affirm, which, in 2019, partnered with Walmart to offer shoppers the option of using the company’s services to pay for their purchases over time at nearly 4,000 Supercenters nationwide.  

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment dipped into the ‘bullish’ territory (61/100) from the ‘extremely bullish’ zone a day ago. Retail chatter slid marginally but remained at ‘high’ levels.

AFRM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:50 a.m. ET on March 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits AFRM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:50 a.m. ET on March 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One Stocktwits user expressed frustration about the stock’s decline despite the markets trading in green.

Affirm shares have lost over 16% in 2025 but have gained over 43% in the past 12 months.

