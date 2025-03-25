American Water Stock Heads For Sixth Straight Day Of Losses Despite CEO Unveiling $40B Upgrade Plan – Retail Remains Bullish

Read Full Article

American Water Works (AWK) shares fell more than 1% in midday trading on Tuesday, heading toward their sixth consecutive day of declines, after CEO M. Susan Hardwick announced the company’s plan to invest between $40 billion and $42 billion in its water and wastewater infrastructure over the next decade.

The stock has fallen nearly 4% over the last six sessions. The correction comes after it hit an over-one-year high on March 10.

The planned investment by the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S. follows the release of the 2025 American Society of Civil Engineers' annual Infrastructure Report Card, which assigned a C- grade to the nation's water systems and a D+ to wastewater infrastructure.

"Another report card, and no change or improvement in the last four years," Hardwick said. "America's drinking water and wastewater infrastructure is stagnant."

She underscored the need for urgent and sustained investment, asserting the need for over a trillion dollars in infrastructure investments over the next two decades.

"...American Water continues to work with local and federal leaders to provide expertise and investment in communities that need to strengthen their water systems—and we will not slow down," Hardwick said.

The company’s planned $40 billion to $42 billion investment aims to modernize aging systems and ensure "safe, clean, reliable, and affordable" water services.

Hardwick also called for a collaborative approach between the public and private sectors to address the infrastructure gap.

"The solution is an 'and' not 'or' approach that requires the public and private sectors to work together," she said. "Together, we can safeguard the environment, incentivize economic investment, and ultimately create American jobs."

American Water Works retail sentiment and message volume on March 25 as of 12:25 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around American Water’s stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory, accompanied by tepid levels of chatter.

The company’s shares have gained 10% in 2025 and have risen more than 17% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Cloudflare Stock Jumps Pre-Market After BofA Issues Double Upgrade Citing AI And Security Gains – Retail Turns Bullish

Latest Videos