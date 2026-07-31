Astronaut Anil Menon shared a viral video showing the full Moon from orbit. The stunning footage makes the Moon appear incredibly close, a view Menon said was like you could "almost touch it." The clip received widespread amazement on social media, offering the public a rare perspective usually only seen by astronauts.

A breathtaking view of the full Moon from space has captured the imagination of social media users after astronaut Anil Menon shared a stunning video from orbit, offering a rare glimpse of Earth's celestial neighbour from an extraordinary vantage point.

Posting the photo on X, Menon described the unforgettable sight with a heartfelt message that quickly resonated with people around the world.

“The full moon from space is almost like you can touch it. It was so stunning to see in person, and I'm excited to share a glimpse of it with all of you.”

Check the viral post here:

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The mesmerizing photo shows the glowing full Moon suspended against the deep blackness of space, appearing remarkably close and brilliantly illuminated. The unique perspective from orbit creates the illusion that the Moon is almost within reach, making for a spectacular visual that is rarely witnessed outside human spaceflight missions.

The post soon gained widespread attention on social media, with users flooding the comments section to express their amazement. Many described the footage as "breathtaking," "surreal," and "absolutely beautiful," while others thanked Menon for sharing a view that only a handful of astronauts have ever experienced firsthand.

The post also offers a reminder of the unique opportunities astronauts have to witness Earth's surroundings from space. Whether it is spectacular sunrises, glowing auroras, thunderstorms over continents or lunar views, such moments continue to inspire millions and bring the wonders of space exploration closer to people on Earth.

Menon has been sharing glimpses from his time in space, giving followers an inside look at life beyond Earth. His latest post stands out for its simplicity and the sense of wonder it conveys, highlighting how even familiar celestial objects can appear completely different when viewed from orbit.

The viral photo has once again demonstrated the power of social media in connecting people with extraordinary moments from space. As users continue to admire the stunning footage, Menon's words—"The full moon from space is almost like you can touch it"—have become the defining takeaway, perfectly capturing the awe of seeing one of the night sky's most familiar sights from an entirely new perspective.

The post has since continued to circulate widely online, earning praise from space enthusiasts and casual viewers alike, while offering a fascinating reminder of the beauty that lies just beyond Earth's atmosphere.

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