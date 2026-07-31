The US has downgraded its travel advisory for Bangladesh to Level 2, indicating the country is safer for travel. The change from 'Reconsider Travel' follows US Envoy Sergio Gor's visit and reflects growing confidence in Bangladesh's security.

The United States on Thursday updated its travel advisory for Bangladesh following the US Special Envoy to South and Central Asia Sergio Gor's first visit to Bangladesh. The Overall Travel Advisory has been changed from Level 3 (Reconsider Travel) to Level 2 (Exercise Increased Caution), which reflects that Bangladesh is safer for travel, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Growing US Confidence in Bangladesh's Stability

The development follows the productive bilateral meeting held in Dhaka today between the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Khalilur Rahman, and Sergio Gor, Special Envoy to the President of the United States. Immediately after the meeting, Sergio Gor conveyed the matter to the Hon'ble Foreign Minister through a text message, it added. The Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister, Humaiun Kobir, was present during the discussions.

The improvement in the Travel Advisory reflects growing US confidence in Bangladesh's overall security environment and stability. Over the past six months, under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the present government has achieved visible progress in strengthening law and order across the country. The decision also underscores the positive trajectory of the longstanding partnership between Bangladesh and the United States, the statement said.

Bangladesh Welcomes Recognition

The Government of Bangladesh views this improvement as a recognition of its sustained efforts to ensure security, stability, and an enabling environment for international travel, trade, investment, and people-to-people connectivity, the statement said.

US Officials Highlight Positive Developments

The US Special Envoy to South and Central Asia also announced the development during his visit to Dhaka, Bangladesh. "This evening I informed Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman that the State Department has taken into consideration the stable conditions on the ground, and has deemed that Bangladesh is safer for travel. Accordingly, the United States overall travel advisory has been downgraded from level 3 to level 2. A few areas have additional restrictions and should be avoided. Great news!" Gor wrote in a post on X.

This evening I informed Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman that the State Department has taken into consideration the stable conditions on the ground, and has deemed that Bangladesh is safer for travels. Accordingly, the United States overall travel advisory has been downgraded… — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) July 30, 2026

Following his arrival on Thursday, Gor wrote, "Just arrived in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Glad to be here with my friend @USAmbBangladesh. Looking forward to productive meetings over the next two days!"

In another post, he highlighted the discussions held between the officials. He wrote, "It was great to meet Foreign Minister Khalil Rahman during my first visit to Bangladesh and discuss working together to strengthen the U.S.-Bangladesh relationship. Lots of positive developments."

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen also highlighted Gor's visit and wrote in a post on X, "I am delighted to welcome to Bangladesh my friend, the U.S. Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, Ambassador Sergio Gor. His visit will strengthen U.S.-Bangladesh strategic ties and regional security and economic cooperation."

(ANI)