Gunshots fired at Kamala Harris’ campaign office in Arizona; probe underway

The Tempe Police Department reported shots fired at Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign office in Arizona. The incident occurred after midnight on Monday, damaging the Democratic National Committee's office near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive in Tempe.

“No one was inside the office during the overnight hours, but this raises concerns about the safety of those who work in that building, as well as those nearby,” Public Information Officer Sgt. Ryan Cook told the New York Post.

Tempe Police detectives are actively gathering and analyzing evidence to understand the circumstances of the incident better. Security at the campaign office has since been increased, according to authorities. Workers discovered the damage caused by the gunfire when they arrived Monday morning, with police confirming that the shots were fired through the front windows of the office.

This marks the second instance of criminal damage at the office in recent days. According to police, on September 16, shortly after midnight, the front windows were targeted with a BB gun or pellet gun. No arrests have been made yet in both incidents.

The security of presidential candidates has become a growing concern following the two assassination attempts on former President Trump in July and September. The most recent attempt took place on September 16 at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, when Secret Service agents spotted a gunman hiding in the bushes while Trump was golfing. The suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Routh, was apprehended after fleeing the scene. Agents later found a semi-automatic rifle hidden in the bushes.

Before that, Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, opened fire during the event, injuring Trump and two others, while tragically killing firefighter Corey Comperatore. Crooks was ultimately shot and killed by snipers.

