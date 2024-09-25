Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gunshots fired at Kamala Harris’ campaign office in Arizona; probe underway

    Kamala Harris' campaign office in Tempe, Arizona, was reportedly targeted with gunfire after midnight. The bullets caused damage at the Democratic National Committee office near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive.

    Gunshots fired at Kamala Harris' campaign office in Arizona; probe underway anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 8:42 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    The Tempe Police Department reported shots fired at Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign office in Arizona. The incident occurred after midnight on Monday, damaging the Democratic National Committee's office near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive in Tempe.

    Trump assassination bid suspect desired to 'fight & die' for Ukraine, help China; dubbed Pakistan as 'corrupt'

    “No one was inside the office during the overnight hours, but this raises concerns about the safety of those who work in that building, as well as those nearby,” Public Information Officer Sgt. Ryan Cook told the New York Post.

    Tempe Police detectives are actively gathering and analyzing evidence to understand the circumstances of the incident better. Security at the campaign office has since been increased, according to authorities. Workers discovered the damage caused by the gunfire when they arrived Monday morning, with police confirming that the shots were fired through the front windows of the office.

    This marks the second instance of criminal damage at the office in recent days. According to police, on September 16, shortly after midnight, the front windows were targeted with a BB gun or pellet gun. No arrests have been made yet in both incidents.

    The security of presidential candidates has become a growing concern following the two assassination attempts on former President Trump in July and September. The most recent attempt took place on September 16 at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, when Secret Service agents spotted a gunman hiding in the bushes while Trump was golfing. The suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Routh, was apprehended after fleeing the scene. Agents later found a semi-automatic rifle hidden in the bushes.

    Before that, Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, opened fire during the event, injuring Trump and two others, while tragically killing firefighter Corey Comperatore. Crooks was ultimately shot and killed by snipers.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ELIMINATED Israel claims senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Beirut airstrike (WATCH) snt

    ELIMINATED! Israel claims senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Beirut airstrike (WATCH)

    Do not open Hezbollah warns of dangerous Israeli leaflets with barcodes as conflict intensifies in Lebanon snt

    'Do not open': Hezbollah warns of dangerous Israeli leaflets with barcodes as conflict intensifies in Lebanon

    50 children among 558 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon; IDF vows to intensify operations against Hezbollah snt

    50 children among 558 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon; IDF begins new wave of attacks on Hezbollah sites

    Dr. Harini Amarasuriya sworn in as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka anr

    Dr. Harini Amarasuriya sworn in as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

    Israel exposes how Hezbollah uses Lebanese civilians as human shields, homes to store weapons (WATCH) snt

    Israel exposes how Hezbollah uses Lebanese civilians as human shields, homes to store weapons (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Fuel price on September 25: Check petrol, diesel rates in major cities gcw

    Fuel price on September 25: Check petrol, diesel rates in major cities

    JK elections 2024 Second phase voting begins; PM Modi urges voters to 'strengthen democracy' gcw

    J&K elections 2024: Second phase voting begins; PM Modi urges voters to 'strengthen democracy'

    Check your daily horoscope: September 25, 2024 - Beneficial day for Taurus, be careful Cancer and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 25, 2024 - Beneficial day for Taurus, be careful Cancer and more

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 phase 2 LIVE updates, voting percentage, voter turnout and more AJR

    J&K Assembly elections 2024 LIVE updates: Voting begins for second phase

    Numerology Prediction for September 25, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 25, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon