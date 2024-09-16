Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Trump assassination bid suspect desired to 'fight & die' for Ukraine, help China; dubbed Pakistan as 'corrupt'

    Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old former roofing contractor from Greensboro, North Carolina, was arrested on Sunday in connection with an alleged assassination attempt on former US President Donald J. Trump. 

    Donald Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh desired to 'fight & die' for Ukraine, help China; dubbed Pakistan as 'corrupt' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old former roofing contractor from Greensboro, North Carolina, was arrested on Sunday in connection with an alleged assassination attempt on former US President Donald J. Trump. According to the FBI, Routh had expressed a desire to fight in Ukraine and had a history of making violent, extremist statements online.

    Routh's online posts and communications paint a picture of a man deeply engaged in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. After Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Routh took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where he openly declared his willingness to travel to Ukraine to participate in the war.

    Also read: Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? The man behind 'attempted assassination' of former US President Donald Trump

    In a post from early 2022, he wrote, “I AM WILLING TO FLY TO KRAKOW AND GO TO THE BORDER OF UKRAINE TO VOLUNTEER AND FIGHT AND DIE.” This was just one of several public declarations of his intent to engage in the conflict.

    In interviews with The New York Times in 2023, Routh revealed his ambitions to recruit Afghan soldiers to join the Ukrainian war effort. Despite having no military experience himself, he said that he traveled to Ukraine shortly after the invasion and sought to move Afghan soldiers—some of whom had fled the Taliban—from Pakistan and Iran to Ukraine. Routh claimed that “dozens” of these soldiers had expressed interest in fighting for Ukraine and mentioned plans to smuggle them across borders, using corrupt officials in Pakistan to purchase fake passports. However, it remains unclear whether Routh’s plans were ever executed.

    “We can probably purchase some passports through Pakistan, since it’s such a corrupt country,” he had said.

    Routh had also interacted with the US Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, commonly known as the Helsinki Commission, which is composed of congressional members and aides and focuses on issues of democracy and security in Europe. He claimed to have met with the commission in Washington to advocate for increased support for Ukraine. In communications shared with The New York Times, he expressed impatience and hostility towards anyone opposing his views, at one point suggesting that an American foreign fighter "needs to be shot" after a disagreement over social media.

    In addition to his involvement with Ukraine, Routh exhibited erratic behaviour and a penchant for bizarre political commentary. On the encrypted messaging app Signal, his profile bio read, “Civilians must change this war and prevent future wars,” while on WhatsApp, his bio read, “Each one of us must do our part daily in the smallest steps help support human rights, freedom and democracy; we each must help the Chinese.” 

    He also expressed admiration for former Representative Tulsi Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, praising her efforts to broker peace deals in conflict zones like Syria and Afghanistan. In a series of posts on X, Routh said, "She will tirelessly negotiate peace deals in Syria, Afghanistan, and all turmoil zones.”

    Routh’s history of violent tendencies and strange rhetoric extends back over two decades. In 2002, a man of the same name and age was arrested in Greensboro, N.C., after barricading himself in a building with a fully automatic machine gun. According to the Greensboro News Record, he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing the machine gun, although it remains unclear how those charges were resolved.

    Also read: Trump safe after gunshots fired near Florida golf club, FBI investigating 'attempted assassination'

    Routh’s recent social media activity included posts inviting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit Hawaii for a vacation, offering to act as an "ambassador and liaison" between North Korea and the United States. At some point in the last few years, Routh moved to Hawaii, where he reportedly ran a small business.

    Despite his online extremism and history of criminal behaviour, Routh appeared calm when deputies stopped him on Interstate 95 following the assassination attempt on Trump. Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder told local media that Routh did not resist arrest, did not ask why he was being detained, and was unarmed when taken into custody.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Doesn't sound like the man I know': Son of suspect defends 'loving father' after Trump assassination attempt shk

    'Doesn't sound like the man I know': Son of suspect defends 'loving father' after Trump assassination attempt

    HISTORIC SpaceX Polaris Dawn astronaut plays violin in space for 1st time; performs 'Star Wars' song (WATCH) snt

    HISTORIC! SpaceX Polaris Dawn astronaut plays violin in space for 1st time; performs 'Star Wars' song (WATCH)

    Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? The man behind 'attempted assassination' of former US President Donald Trump AJR

    Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? The man behind 'attempted assassination' of former US President Donald Trump

    Trump safe after gunshots fired near Florida golf club, FBI investigating 'attempted assassination' AJR

    Trump safe after gunshots fired near Florida golf club, FBI investigating 'attempted assassination'

    Sheikh Hasina hit with new murder attempt case; total cases against ex Bangladesh PM now 155 AJR

    Sheikh Hasina hit with new murder attempt case; total cases against ex Bangladesh PM now 155

    Recent Stories

    What is zero FIR, why is it filed? RKK

    What is zero FIR, why is it filed?

    Tamil Nadu: 13-year-old student sets World record for millet portrait of PM Modi ahead of his birthday anr

    Tamil Nadu: 13-year-old student sets World record for millet portrait of PM Modi ahead of his birthday

    Bengaluru Green line extended metro route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to commence from October vkp

    Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! Route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to start in October 2024

    football Wolves 1-2 Newcastle: Super sub Harvey Barnes scores a screamer for the Magpies (WATCH) scr

    Wolves 1-2 Newcastle: Super sub Harvey Barnes scores a screamer for the Magpies (WATCH)

    'Doesn't sound like the man I know': Son of suspect defends 'loving father' after Trump assassination attempt shk

    'Doesn't sound like the man I know': Son of suspect defends 'loving father' after Trump assassination attempt

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon