Gulf residents breathe cautious relief after Iran-US ceasefire, but fresh strikes in UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain keep tensions high as fear, trauma and uncertainty continue to grip the region.

Residents of the Gulf countries, which have borne the brunt of Iran's attacks, breathed a sight of cautious relief on Wednesday after waking up to news of an Iran-US ceasefire -- though the truce remains shaky. During more than a month of war, Iran responded to US and Israeli strikes that ripped through its leadership by launching drone and missile attacks across the Gulf -- killing dozens of people.

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But as the fragile truce came into place, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain reported Iranian attacks -- shattering hope for many of a swift return to normalcy.

Usman, a 38-year-old Uber driver living in Dubai, said he was overjoyed when he heard about the truce during his late night shift.

"I looked up at the sky and thanked Allah," he said.

The United Arab Emirates had sustained more drone and missile strikes than any other country in the region.

"For people like us living in the Gulf, we prayed every day for this war to end. We just want tourists to return and residents to feel safe again," he told AFP.

Iran's onslaught rattled life in a region long seen as a safe haven in a tumultuous Middle East, targeting US assets but also airports, energy infrastructure as well as landmarks, ports, hotels and residential areas.

‘Immense stress’

In Dubai, a major tourism hub synonymous with opulence, strikes hit a luxury hotel on the man-made Palm island, a landmark long associated with the city.

Kiran Kannan, 49, said she had taken peace for granted in her two decades of living in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi.

"I hope the ceasefire will hold and we can sleep without having to worry about missile alerts," she told AFP.

She also said she hoped travel disruptions would end so her daughter, living in India, could visit again.

Iran on Wednesday said it launched missile and drone attacks on Kuwait and the UAE after airstrikes against oil facilities on its Lavan island, state television reported.

For Ahmed Al-Khazai a Bahraini in his forties, the truce doesn't mean that "those two weeks will be without war".

The tiny Gulf states of Kuwait and Bahrain have sustained heavy blows relative to their size.

But others still held out hopes for an end to the violence.

"The nightmare is nearing its end, but we are cautiously optimistic as we await a permanent ceasefire," Mohamed, 43, told AFP from Kuwait.

Hours earlier, many in Kuwait were preparing for the worst case scenario: American strikes on the nuclear plant of Bushehr in Iran, less than 300 kilometres (186 miles) away, he said.

"My manager had asked me to stockpile enough food and water for two days. Many roads were closed, we were living in fear, but it ended in great joy," Mohamed said.

But others told AFP they feared US President Donald Trump could still change his mind.

"I don't trust the American side to honour any deal... I'm waiting to see what happens," Reem, a mother of two living in Kuwait, told AFP.

"We have been living under immense stress, hearing the sounds of missiles flying over and sometimes explosions," she said, adding that her young daughter was traumatised and was now afraid of thunder.

Calm and anticipation

Life has yet to return to normal as schools continue distance learning.

In Saudi Arabia, attacks hit the capital Riyadh and vital oil infrastructure, threatening to jeopardise the kingdom's aspirations to become a major tourism and entertainment hub.

The usually quiet oasis city of Kharj, outside Riyadh, has seen regular Iranian attacks in recent weeks because it houses a Saudi air base home to US soldiers.

"There's definitely a sense of calm mixed with anticipation," said Ahmed, an Egyptian resident of Kharj.

Justine, a 37-year-old woman from France living in Riyadh, said she had doubts the truce would last beyond two weeks.

“I am relieved of course, but now the question is: will this ceasefire hold?”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)