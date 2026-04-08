US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned against supplying weapons to Iran, threatening immediate 50 percent US tariffs on any country that does so.

A tense pause has settled over the escalating US-Iran conflict, but the rhetoric from Washington remains anything but calm. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a stark warning to countries aiding Tehran militarily, even as a fragile two-week ceasefire begins to take shape.

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Trump’s Fresh Warning: ‘No Exclusions or Exemptions’

In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, Trump made it clear that any nation supplying weapons to Iran would face immediate economic consequences.

“A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions.”

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He also said in a separate post that his administration is "talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran," several hours after he announced a temporary ceasefire with Tehran which had agreed to temporarily reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz.

‘No Enrichment’ of Uranium in Iran: Trump

Trump also added that there will be no more enrichment of uranium by Iran, and that the two countries will work together to "dig up and remove" nuclear material deeply buried after last year's US airstrike.

"The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change!" Trump posted on Truth Social, hours after he announced a temporary ceasefire in the war with the Islamic republic.

"There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear 'Dust,'" he added.

A Last-Minute Ceasefire to Avert ‘Total Destruction’

The warning comes just hours after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, narrowly avoiding what Trump had earlier described as the potential destruction of “an entire civilisation.”

Calling the deal a win, Trump told AFP the truce was a: "total and complete victory"

Under the agreement:

The US will suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks

Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route

Trump emphasised Tehran’s commitment, stating: Iran agreed to the “COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Behind the scenes, Shehbaz Sharif played a mediating role. Trump confirmed he spoke with Pakistani leadership before the breakthrough, while Sharif later announced that Islamabad would host the next round of talks.

Negotiations are expected to begin Friday, with both sides aiming for what Sharif described as a “conclusive agreement.”

Iran’s Demands: A Tough Starting Point

While Tehran has agreed to the temporary truce, it has not softened its long-standing positions.

Iran’s proposal reportedly includes:

Continued control over the Strait of Hormuz

Acceptance of uranium enrichment

Lifting of all US sanctions

Release of frozen Iranian assets

US military withdrawal from the Middle East

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the temporary reopening of the strait, a move critical to stabilising global energy flows.

However, several of these demands directly clash with earlier US positions, making negotiations complex from the outset.