World Bank President Ajay Banga congratulated PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving continuously elected leader. He praised India's remarkable development story, highlighting consistent reforms, infrastructure growth, and digital innovation.

World Bank President Ajay Banga on Thursday (local time) congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister. Banga praised India's development under PM Modi, highlighting consistent reforms, infrastructure growth, digital innovation, and inclusive policies, and said the World Bank stands ready to support India's continued progress. Speaking to ANI, Banga said, "I will start by congratulating Prime Minister Modi for his 13 years in office. India's development story has been quite remarkable, not just because of its scale, but because of the way it has combined growth, infrastructure, digital innovation, and inclusion. From the World Bank's perspective, what stands out is the consistency of direction, consistency of reform, consistency of execution, building infrastructure, expanding digital public platforms, and creating the conditions for private investment and for jobs."

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"Our partnership with India is strong, practical and focused on results. The next chapter will be about sustaining that momentum, creating more jobs, preparing the next generation, strengthening cities and infrastructure, and ensuring that growth reaches even more people. India's progress frankly matters of course for India, but not only for India. It matters for the world and we stand ready to be of help to the country," he added.

Global Leaders Congratulate PM on Milestone

On June 10, PM Modi completed 4,399 days in office as Prime Minister. This achievement marks over twelve years of continuous leadership at the helm of the nation. He was congratulated by world leaders for this milestone.

A day earlier, Apple CEO Tim Cook also congratulated Prime Minister Modi, appreciating his support for innovation and saying it has helped enrich people's lives. "Congratulations on becoming the longest serving prime minister elected in India's history, and thank you for supporting innovation that enriches people's lives!" Apple CEO in a post on X.