Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, on a visit to Toronto for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit-2027, held meetings with TiE and the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce to boost partnerships and invite investment in Gujarat's startup ecosystem and key sectors.

CM Patel Engages with TiE Toronto

On the second day of the Gujarat delegation's visit to Toronto as part of its US-Canada tour in connection with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit-2027, two round table meetings were organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. As part of this series of round table meetings, the Chief Minister held a meeting with around 30 representatives of TiE - The Indus Entrepreneurs.

During his interaction with startup founders, entrepreneurs and TiE members, he discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's futuristic vision of building a globally competitive, innovation-driven economy, according to the CMO. Referring to Gujarat's emergence as the growth engine of the nation's development, the Chief Minister held discussions on further strengthening collaboration and partnerships between Canadian enterprises and Gujarat-based enterprises, particularly in the fields of technology, public policy, financial services and fintech.

He also apprised TiE members of the State's robust startup ecosystem, investor-friendly policies and world-class infrastructure facilities.

TiE Toronto was established in 2000 with the objective of serving as a bridge connecting the Government of Canada and the business community with successful Canadian entrepreneurs across the world. TiE members come from diverse sectors such as software, hardware, healthcare, biotech, media, telecom, IT services and financial institutions.

Entrepreneurs, investors, experts and industry leaders connect through TiE to share knowledge and experience, build contacts and promote business development.

During his discussions with these members, the Chief Minister invited them to explore opportunities for investment, innovation and scaling in Gujarat ahead of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit-2027, the CMO stated.

Meeting with Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce

In another round table meeting with the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce, the Chief Minister appreciated CHCC's keen interest in participating in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit-2027.

Chief Minister expressed confidence that the new avenues for B2B engagements, investments and partnerships resulting from this interaction would further strengthen economic ties between Canada and Gujarat, the CMO highlighted.

Chief Secretary MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department T Natarajan, Additional Chief Secretary of Industries Mamta Verma, and other senior secretaries of the Gujarat delegation also joined the Chief Minister during the round table meeting.