India and China have agreed to hold the 26th round of Special Representatives' Meetings on the Boundary Question in India in 2027. The decision came after the 25th round of talks between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

26th Round of Talks Scheduled for 2027

Building on a steady path toward diplomatic normalisation, India and China on Tuesday officially agreed to host the 26th round of the Special Representatives' Meetings on the Boundary Question in India next year, following comprehensive high-level talks in Beijing, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The announcement followed intensive discussions between India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Special Representative and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the 25th meeting of the Special Representatives on the China-India Boundary Question in Beijing.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to utilising this premier political channel to seek a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution to the boundary dispute, anchored in the 2005 political guiding principles. Both sides engaged in in-depth discussions on advancing border demarcation negotiations, strengthening border control, improving mechanisms, and promoting cross-border cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to adhering to the political guiding principles reached in 2005, and to working in a spirit of mutual respect and understanding to leverage the Special Representatives' Meeting mechanism to seek a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable comprehensive solution to the border issue. Both sides will continue to properly handle the border issue through dialogue and consultation, and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. They agreed to hold the 26th meeting of the Special Representatives on the China-India Boundary Question in India in 2027, read the statement.

NSA Doval Highlights Cooperative Partnership

NSA Doval emphasised during the dialogue that India and China function fundamentally as cooperative partners rather than competitors. Highlighting that a predictable and stable bilateral relationship is vital for both Asia and the global community, Doval noted that diplomatic channels under national leadership guidance have successfully steered bilateral ties back to a constructive trajectory.

Doval stated that India and China are both ancient civilizations, populous nations, and important economies, and are partners, not competitors. Developing a stable, predictable, and forward-looking India-China relationship is in the common interest of both peoples and is of great significance to Asia and the world. Under the guidance of the leaders of both countries, India-China relations have returned to the right track, border areas have maintained overall peace, and exchanges and cooperation in various fields have steadily progressed. India is willing to further strengthen strategic communication with China, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, deepen multilateral collaboration, effectively manage border areas, explore solutions to border issues, and promote the accelerated improvement and development of India-China relations, the statement added.

By locking in the venue and timeline for the 2027 talks, both sides underscored their long-term commitment to institutionalised dialogue and stable neighbourly relations. The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern. trajectory.

Chinese FM Wang Yi on 'Dragon and Elephant' Coexistence

Meanwhile, Chinese FM Wang Yi emphasised that China and India are key neighbours, major developing nations, and prominent emerging economies. He noted that a healthy and stable bilateral relationship aligns with the fundamental interests of both populations, reflects the shared aspirations of the Global South, and fits the broader trend of the times, according to the Ministry.

Wang stated that China-India relations transcend the bilateral scope and carry significant global and strategic weight. Highlighting the former meetings between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan and Tianjin, the Foreign Minister noted that the key consensuses established by the two leaders have charted the path forward for the improvement and development of relations. He expressed China's willingness to work with India to view ties from a long-term and strategic perspective to achieve a harmonious coexistence between the "dragon and the elephant."

"China is willing to work with India to grasp bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, strengthen communication, enhance understanding, eliminate differences, overcome obstacles, and be good-neighbourly and friendly friends and mutually beneficial partners, achieving a harmonious coexistence between the dragon and the elephant," he said, according to the Ministry.

The Ministry further stated that Wang Yi described the ongoing implementation of the Special Representatives' consensus as orderly, with institutionalised exchanges and cooperation gradually resuming while both sides jointly work to maintain border peace and tranquillity. He called for learning from historical experience, placing the border question in its proper context within overall bilateral relations, and " and move forward without stagnation, regression, or deviation" towards building a positive narrative focused on dialogue, peace, consultation, and cooperation to inject positive factors into the relationship. During the meeting, both delegations conducted detailed discussions on advancing border demarcation negotiations, enhancing border management, improving institutional mechanisms, and promoting cross-border cooperation, the Foreign Ministry stated.

Doval Meets Chinese Vice President

Earlier in the day, NSA Doval held a bilateral meeting with China's Vice President Han Zheng. The leaders held discussions on promoting peace and stability across the border areas while also aiming to further strengthen the bilateral partnership. Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, the Embassy of India in China said, "On 25 August, NSA and Special Representative on the India-China Boundary Question, Ajit Doval called on Han Zheng, Vice President of the People's Republic of China."

As per the Indian Embassy, prior to the talks on the India-China border, NSA and VP Han discussed ways to strengthen peace and tranquillity in the border areas. They also held discussions on further improving bilateral relations across economic, political and multilateral fora, in accordance with the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries.

Highlighting details from their meeting, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong stated that VP Han highlighted the growing momentum in bilateral ties, noting that President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have met twice over the past two years, reaching a series of critical understandings. "As neighbouring major developing nations and key emerging economies, China and India should view and handle their relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective; jointly implement the important consensuses reached by their leaders; enhance strategic mutual trust; tap into cooperation potential; strengthen multilateral coordination; properly manage differences; and promote the sustained and stable development of China-India relations," he wrote in the post.

Background of Diplomatic Engagement

The developments come as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived in Beijing for a two-day visit on Monday afternoon at the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The visit comes as part of the thaw of ties between New Delhi and Beijing following the subsequent meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of key international summits such as the SCO Summit in Tianjin last year, where both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024. They had reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes.

"A stable relationship and cooperation between India and China and their 2.8 billion people on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity are necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multi-polar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century," the Ministry of External Affairs noted in a statement after the meeting between the leaders. (ANI)

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