Germany's new Ambassador, Jasper Wieck, took charge with a Hindi message, framing the Indo-German partnership as a duty 'for our children'. He presented his credentials to President Murmu, reaffirming a commitment to strengthen the 75-year bond.

Pitching for a stronger, forward-looking alliance between Berlin and New Delhi, Germany's newly appointed Ambassador, Jasper Wieck, took charge with a heartfelt message in Hindi, framing the expansion of the Indo-German strategic partnership as a shared duty, "hamare bachchon ke liye" (for our children). Introducing himself warmly as "Germany ka Rajdoot" (Germany's Ambassador), Wieck reflected on presenting his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu during a formal ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Strengthening Historic Ties

He described the occasion as a "very dignified, very beautiful ceremony" that served as a platform for a meaningful bilateral exchange. "I was deeply impressed by the President and her strong commitment to the Indo-German partnership," Wieck stated. He added that during their dialogue, he reaffirmed an invitation from Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for President Murmu to visit Germany.

Highlighting the historic 75-year diplomatic bond between the two nations, Wieck noted that while current circumstances for cooperation are better than ever, the alliance requires constant momentum. "Germany and India established diplomatic relations 75 years ago. Circumstances under which we develop this friendship today could not be better. And still, it needs continuous engagement, resolve, and fresh ideas to tap its full potential," he said.

Pledging active support to all stakeholders, he stressed that driving the strategic roadmap forward is vital "for our mutual benefit and for the sake of our children." Wieck, who officially assumed office in August 2026 as Germany's envoy to India and Bhutan, succeeds Philipp Ackermann.

Sharing a video message on social media platform X, the envoy posted, "Many thanks to President Murmu ji for hosting me and accepting my credentials. Happy to now officially be the Ambassador of Germany to India. Next step: further strengthening Indo-German ties." Many thanks to President Murmu ji for hosting me and accepting my credentials. Happy to now officially be the Ambassador of Germany to India. 🇩🇪🤝🇮🇳 Next step: further strengthening Indo-German ties.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/pzDC9o3uia — Dr Jasper Wieck (@AmbWieck) August 25, 2026

Credentials Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Earlier on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioners of six nations, Germany, Sweden, South Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, and Moldova, at a formal ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a series of posts on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that the diplomats who presented their credentials to the President included Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Jasper Wieck, Ambassador of Sweden Petra Menander, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan Sitona Abdalla Osman, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Abdulla Saif Ali Slayem Al Nuaimi, High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammad Saidu Dahiru, and Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova Inga Ionesii.

"President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Jasper Wieck, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany and Petra Menander, Ambassador of Sweden, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the post read.

"President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Sitona Abdalla Osman, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan; Abdulla Saif Ali Slayem Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates; Muhammad Saidu Dahiru, High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and Inga Ionesii, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote in another post.

Welcoming the envoys to their postings, President Murmu expressed confidence that their tenure in New Delhi would further deepen bilateral ties, enhance trade and cultural exchanges, and strengthen cooperation between India and their respective nations.

Notably, Jasper Wieck officially assumed office as the new German Ambassador to India and Bhutan in August 2026. (ANI)