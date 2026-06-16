A gigantic World Cup-themed inflatable football broke free during a storm and rolled through busy city streets in El Salvador this week, creating chaos.

In what appeared to be a scene straight out of a movie, a gigantic World Cup-themed inflatable football broke free during a storm and rolled through busy city streets in El Salvador this week, creating chaos. The incident unfolded in the Central American nation's capital after heavy rainfall and powerful winds battered the city earlier this week. The massive inflatable football, installed at the Bambu shopping centre as part of World Cup-themed celebrations, was reportedly torn from its anchors by strong gusts, according to a report by The Sun.

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Dramatic footage circulating online shows the huge ball towering over nearby vehicles as it barrels across four lanes of traffic. The runaway structure sends motorists scrambling, with one driver forced to brake abruptly as the giant football narrowly avoids a collision.

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The inflatable ball then crashes into a palm tree, only to bounce back onto the roadway and continue its unpredictable path. It narrowly misses a vehicle before slamming into a truck and bouncing onto its roof.

Authorities reported no injuries.

The viral video emerges when football excitement is building across the region ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Although El Salvador did not qualify for the tournament, the country's passion for the sport remains.