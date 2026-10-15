As Türkiye prepares to welcome world leaders for COP31, growing attention is falling on how authorities are handling environmental protests linked to controversial resource projects.

As Türkiye prepares to host the COP31 United Nations climate summit in November, authorities are facing increased scrutiny over their response to environmental demonstrations opposing mining projects in several parts of the country.

Across southwestern and northern Türkiye, residents, environmental campaigners, lawyers and journalists have encountered arrests, investigations, administrative penalties and court proceedings linked to protests against coal and gold mining developments.

The disputes have raised broader questions about public participation in environmental decision-making at a time when the country is set to host one of the world's most important climate gatherings.

The most prominent conflicts have emerged in Akbelen Forest in Muğla province and the Perşembe Plateau in the eastern Black Sea region. In both locations, residents have mobilised against projects they believe could affect forests, pasturelands, water resources and traditional livelihoods.

Protesters involved in the demonstrations have faced accusations ranging from unlawful assembly and trespassing to obstructing public officials, insulting authorities and spreading misleading information.

Some participants say investigations have continued for years, even when cases eventually ended without convictions.

The Akbelen dispute has become one of the longest-running environmental battles in the country. Since 2019, residents of İkizköy village have pursued legal action to stop the expansion of an open-pit lignite mine and protect nearby olive groves and woodland areas.

Community opposition intensified after tree-cutting operations began in the forest and later expanded. Protest camps, demonstrations and legal appeals followed, with security forces carrying out multiple interventions during gatherings.

Mining Disputes Become Flashpoint Ahead Of Climate Conference

Tensions escalated again in 2023 when forest clearance resumed despite ongoing legal challenges. Demonstrations drew support from environmental groups and civil society organisations from across Türkiye.

Several residents were later prosecuted over their involvement in protests, while dozens of others became subjects of criminal investigations. Lawyers representing affected communities also reported facing investigations connected to their advocacy work and participation in demonstrations.

Journalists covering events in Akbelen similarly came under scrutiny. Some were questioned by prosecutors, while others were investigated regarding their reporting activities before those inquiries were later closed.

A similar conflict has unfolded in the Perşembe Plateau area, where residents have opposed gold exploration activities since early 2026. The plateau, located across parts of Ordu province, supports livestock farming and includes legally protected pastureland.

Residents say concerns grew after exploration activities were linked to worries about local water resources and possible impacts on agricultural livelihoods. Legal challenges followed, and demonstrations intensified as drilling work advanced.

Several residents reported being detained during protests, subjected to repeated identity checks or questioned about social media posts related to the campaign. Some protesters said they were held for hours following demonstrations and later informed they were under investigation.

The dispute has also produced a series of financial penalties. Protest participants in Ordu and neighbouring provinces reported receiving fines connected to banners, demonstrations and alleged traffic violations. Some residents viewed the measures as directly linked to their participation in environmental campaigns.

Opposition to mining projects has spread beyond the two headline disputes. Investigations have also emerged in neighbouring Giresun province, where residents and campaigners challenging gold-mining activity have been questioned by authorities.

The developments have placed environmental activism increasingly at the centre of public debate ahead of COP31. The summit is expected to focus heavily on climate action, energy transition and environmental resilience.

At the same time, local communities involved in mining disputes continue to argue that environmental concerns surrounding forests, water resources, agricultural land and rural livelihoods require greater attention.

With legal proceedings, investigations and demonstrations still ongoing, environmental conflicts are likely to remain part of the broader conversation as Türkiye moves closer to hosting the global climate conference.