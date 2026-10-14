Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, a 42-year-old father, cancer survivor, and Atlanta school IT manager, died after being ejected from the Goliath rollercoaster at Six Flags Over Georgia. Witnesses reported seeing a loose restraint bar and Kariem striking other riders before falling to ground. Six Flags has temporarily closed nine rides across North America.

A 42-year-old man died after being ejected from a rollercoaster at Six Flags Over Georgia in the United States, with police saying he struck other riders before falling beneath the attraction. The incident occurred shortly before 4 pm local time on Monday, October 12, and an investigation is under way. The victim, identified as Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, was found dead beneath the ride, according to the Cobb County Police Department. Authorities have not yet released full details about how he came to be ejected or confirmed the specific rollercoaster involved. The amusement park operator has temporarily closed nine rides across the United States and Canada as a precaution following the incident.

What Happened At Six Flags Over Georgia?

Police said preliminary information gathered through interviews with witnesses and park employees indicated that Kariem was thrown from the ride and struck other passengers before falling to the ground.

Although officials have not formally identified the attraction, aerial footage showed the Goliath rollercoaster stopped midway through its track. Several witnesses also identified Goliath as the ride involved.

The ride's safety systems and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being examined. Georgia's insurance and fire safety commissioner is also reviewing the case to establish what happened, according to BBC report.

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John King, the state's insurance and fire safety commissioner, said inspectors had examined the park's rides before the season began. He added that investigators were inspecting the attraction and conducting interviews as part of a detailed review.

Officials have not yet held a news conference to provide a full account of the incident.

Witnesses Describe Shock And Distress

Visitors waiting in line for the ride described confusion and panic after the rollercoaster returned.

Connor Thompson told CBS News that people began shouting for someone to call emergency services after reports that a passenger had fallen from the ride. He said he later noticed that a seat restraint appeared to be unlatched.

Another witness, CiCi Nelson, told CNN that she saw an empty seat and a loose safety bar when the ride returned. She also described seeing a woman covered in blood.

Nick Mendenhall, who witnessed the incident, told the Associated Press that he saw the man come out of his seat, strike another cart and then fall to the ground. He described the experience as deeply distressing.

A separate witness told NBC affiliate WXIA that souvenir photographs taken automatically during the ride may have captured the incident. However, the BBC said it had been unable to verify that claim.

Who Was Hassan Kariem?

Kariem lived in Atlanta and worked at Wesley International Academy, a public charter school, for more than 12 years. His roles included IT manager, technology teacher and robotics coach.

The school described him as a valued member of its community, praising his dedication to students and his commitment to the institution.

His family told WXIA that Kariem was a father who had survived cancer twice, with his last bout in 2018. They also said he had been involved in a car crash with his 10-year-old daughter three weeks before his death.

Outside work, Kariem enjoyed cooking, watching anime, spending time with family and friends, and creating products using laser engraving and 3D printing.

His cousin Niama Kariem paid tribute to him on Facebook, saying his life meant a great deal to many people and that his legacy extended far beyond the tragedy of his death.

Nine Rides Closed As Investigation Continues

Six Flags has expressed sadness over the incident and offered condolences to Kariem's family and friends. The company operates amusement parks, water parks and resorts across North America.

The Goliath rollercoaster opened in 2006. According to the park's website, it reaches a height of 200 feet, includes a 170-foot drop and can reach speeds of 70 miles per hour.

The latest death has raised fresh questions about amusement park safety. The investigation will examine the circumstances of Kariem's fall and whether any safety issues contributed to the incident. Authorities have yet to announce their findings.