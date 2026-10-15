India's MEA voiced deep concern over a foiled plot to attack a Hindu temple in Illinois, calling it 'disturbing'. Citing rising 'racist hostility and anti-India hate,' New Delhi urged US authorities to ensure the Indian community's safety.

MEA Expresses Deep Concern

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday expressed concern over an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, saying the incident adds to growing concerns over "racist hostility and anti-India hate" in the United States and calling for decisive action to ensure the safety of the Indian community there.

In response to media queries regarding the alleged incident, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, was particularly disturbing.

"We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois. The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing," Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson said India had taken note of the action taken by US law enforcement authorities, including the arrest and detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him. "This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community," he added.

The MEA also called on US authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, bring those responsible to justice and take all necessary measures to prevent similar incidents. "We expect US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice, and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents," Jaiswal added.

Details of the Foiled Plot

The statement comes after the arrest of 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis in connection with an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu place of worship in Illinois.

Police Investigation Initiated

According to the Palatine Police Department, the investigation began on October 11 after the Mount Prospect Police Department shared information about a potential mass shooting. The information originated from an individual who reported receiving concerning electronic communications from Paporakis.

Evidence and Suspect's Arrest

Investigators said the suspect had shared a document outlining an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple, along with images depicting a rifle, rifle magazines, body armour and other tactical equipment. Paporakis was taken into custody as he was leaving his residence.

During a subsequent search of his home, police recovered a rifle, multiple loaded rifle magazines, hundreds of additional rounds of rifle ammunition, tactical equipment and other items believed to be relevant to the investigation. Among the recovered items was a tactical vest containing body armour and a patch displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism.

White Supremacist Ideology

Investigators also examined electronic communications and a document attributed to Paporakis titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)." According to police, the document contained statements expressing white supremacist and extremist ideologies, including references to violence against people of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian descent. Detectives believe the suspect may have been planning to carry out the attack on October 11, potentially targeting a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area.

Suspect Charged and Detained

Paporakis was charged with one count of Making a Terrorist Threat, a Class X felony, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Weapons. He appeared for a detention hearing on Wednesday, where a judge ordered him detained. (ANI)