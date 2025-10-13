Donald Trump was welcomed by the top brass of Israel, and upon entry into the Israeli airspace, the Air Control thanked Trump, saying that his visit carries a deep meaning for the people.

US President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday as the exchange of hostages continues. He was welcomed by the top brass of Israel, and upon entry into the Israeli airspace, the Air Control thanked Trump, saying that his visit carries a deep meaning for the people. Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu, Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, Ambassador Mike Huckabee and US Special Envoy for Middle East Steve Witkoff were among those at the airport to welcome the US President.

Air Force One was welcomed by the Ben Gurion Airport Control Tower with a message thanking Trump for his friendship and the unbreakable bond between the two nations, Rapid Response reported.

"Welcome to the state of Israel, Mr. President. Your visit carries deep meaning for people in this time. Thank you for your friendship and unbreakable bond between our nations. God bless America and God bless Israel."

<br>Ahead of Trump's arrival, a drone shot showed the depiction of Trump's silhouette on the Tel Aviv beachfront with the words "thank you".<br><img class="img-responsive" src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20251013070623.jpeg" alt=""><br>Meanwhile, Israel's military confirmed on Monday that seven hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have been handed over to the Red Cross and are now safely escorted to Israeli territory, marking the first phase of a long-awaited release under the ceasefire and hostage-for-prisoner deal.</p><p>The release marks a breakthrough in the two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas. It follows a ceasefire and exchange agreement brokered with international mediation involving Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.<br>The seven hostages handed over include Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal, according to reports.</p><p>As per Hebrew Media the group will undergo a brief psychological evaluation.<br>Crowds gathered across Israel on Monday morning as Hamas prepared to release a group of 20 living hostages after two years in captivity, Times of Israel reported.<br>Families, friends and supporters lined streets, public squares and military bases, awaiting the emotional homecoming of their loved ones.</p>