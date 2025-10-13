Trump will be honoured with Israel’s Presidential Medal of Honour, the country’s highest civilian award, for helping secure 48 hostages' release. The award was created in 2012 by Shimon Peres and revived by Isaac Herzog in 2022.

US President Donald Trump will be honoured with Israel's Presidential Medal of Honour, the country's highest civilian award, for his efforts in helping secure the release of 48 hostages held by Hamas, Israeli President Isaac Herzog's office announced. Israel's Presidential Medal of Honor is the state's top civilian award, created in 2012 by Shimon Peres and revived by Isaac Herzog in 2022. It honours leaders, artists, philanthropists and public servants for exceptional service to Israel or humanity. Notable recipients have included Joe Biden, Miloš Zeman, Sir Frank Lowy, Mark Leibler and a range of Israeli cultural and civic figures.

The Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour is the highest civilian decoration in Israel. It was introduced in 2012 by then-President Shimon Peres and revived by President Isaac Herzog in 2022. The award recognises people and organisations that made outstanding contributions to Israel or to humanity. Below is a clear, fact-checked account of the medal’s history and who has received it so far.

History of the medal

The medal, originally called the President's Medal, was first presented on March 1, 2012, at the President's Residence (Beit HaNassi) by President Shimon Peres. It was modelled in part on the French Légion d’Honneur and was designed by Israeli artist Yossi Matityahu. The medal even bears a short verse from the Book of Samuel meaning roughly “head and shoulders above the rest.” After several years with few awards, President Isaac Herzog revived and renamed it the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour in 2022.

Notable recipients

2012 (first awards under Peres): A group of Israelis and foreign figures were honoured when the medal was launched. Recipients included internationally known and Israeli figures chosen for varied achievements.

2013-2014 (further Peres-era honours): Over the following years, the award was given to additional public figures and cultural leaders. Well-known past recipients recorded in public lists include former US presidents and international cultural and humanitarian figures.

2022 (Herzog revival): President Isaac Herzog restarted the award and presented it to several world and Israeli figures. Among them were U.S. President Joe Biden, Czech President Miloš Zeman, and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, plus notable Israeli educators and civic figures. Media coverage noted the return of the medal to regular use under Herzog.

2023: Herzog continued awarding the medal to a diverse group of Israelis for service in culture, social work and public life. Names reported by Israeli media included leading artists, activists, journalists and community leaders.

2024-2025: Recent recipients include international and diaspora figures. Reports name Australian Jewish leaders Sir Frank Lowy and Mark Leibler as recipients in 2024, recognised for philanthropy and community service. News reports and the President’s office show the award continues to be given selectively.

In 2025, media reports have indicated that U.S. President Donald Trump would be awarded the medal for his role in securing the release of hostages, an announcement made by the President's office.

Public lists and official explanations make clear the medal is rare and selective. Recipients include heads of state, cultural figures, philanthropists and Israelis who made exceptional contributions to society. The President’s official pages and reputable news outlets keep updated lists; these are the best sources for the most current roll call.

Trump arrives in Israel as first hostages released under historic exchange deal

US President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday amid the ongoing release of Israeli hostages from Gaza, marking a significant moment in the Israel-Hamas negotiations. His arrival at Ben Gurion Airport was greeted with enthusiasm, as crowds in Tel Aviv displayed posters and a large beachfront drone display showing his silhouette with the words “Thank You.”

According to reports, the first seven hostages: Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, and Guy Gilboa-Dallal, were handed over to Israeli forces in northern Gaza by the Red Cross. The group will undergo medical and psychological evaluations before reuniting with their families.

Mass gatherings filled Hostages Square in Tel Aviv and southern border towns, where citizens prayed and cheered as the news spread. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara issued a personal message welcoming the hostages home, saying, “We embrace you. We have been waiting for you.”

Under the Trump-brokered deal, Israel will release around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and permit the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, where food shortages have worsened. More hostages are expected to be released in the coming days.



